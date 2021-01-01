GRAMMY Rewind: Watch A Suave Vicente Fernandez Thank All Of Latin America At The 3rd Latin GRAMMY Awards

Imagine a time capsule, but instead of containing items, it contained moments. Rather than being filled with the games and technology that represented how people lived, it featured the coolest experiences of the era.

Well, you can stop imagining—because the below edition of GRAMMY Rewind is that time capsule, and ranchera icon Vicente Fernandez accepting his Person Of The Year award at the 3rd Latin GRAMMYs in 2002 is the moment.

Nicknamed "El Ídolo of Mexico" ("The Idol of Mexico"), Fernandez lives up to his title as he dedicates his entire acceptance speech to thanking Mexico and all of Latin America.

With 13 GRAMMY nominations, three GRAMMY wins, and eight Latin GRAMMY wins, the singer has his fair share of acceptance speeches under his belt. Still, his commitment to sharing the honor with his homeland makes this episode of GRAMMY Rewind hard to top.

