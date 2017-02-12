H.E.R. News

searchsearch
H.E.R.

Artist

H.E.R.

WINS*

5

NOMINATIONS*

25

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best R&B Song

Good Morning Gorgeous

Nominations

Record Of The Year

Good Morning Gorgeous

Album Of The Year

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Intimidated

Best R&B Song

Good Morning Gorgeous

