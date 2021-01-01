GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Adele Win Best New Artist In 2009 While On Cloud Nine

Some in this life take public honors for granted, as if they're owed to them. Not Adele.

When the glitter-clad pair of Kanye West and Estelle announce her GRAMMY win for Best New Artist, Adele wells up with emotion—much like she does in her volcanic live performances.

As Adele approaches the stage, her astonished facial expression practically screams, "Pinch me."

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch a captivating Adele take home the GRAMMY for Best New Artist at the 51st GRAMMY Awards in 2009 as she shouts out the friends, family and industry figures who helped her get there. (She also won the GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Chasing Pavements" that same year.)

