GRAMMY Rewind: Watch No Doubt Excitedly Win Their First GRAMMY In 2003

In 2001, No Doubt released their fifth album, Rock Steady, along with a diverse batch of memorable hit singles: "Hey Baby" featuring reggae great Bounty Killer, the synthy bop "Hella Good," and the pulsing slow jam "Underneath It All" featuring Lady Saw.

With it would come three GRAMMY nominations, as well as their first-ever GRAMMY win: Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for "Hey Baby" at the 45th GRAMMY Awards in 2003. In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch the band's full acceptance speech.

No Doubt would go on to win a second GRAMMY in the same category for "Underneath It All" at the 46th GRAMMY Awards the following year. They received their first two GRAMMY nominations—Best New Artist and Best Rock Album—at the 39th GRAMMY Awards in 1997 following their breakthrough third album, Tragic Kingdom.

