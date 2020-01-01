GRAMMY Rewind: Watch CBGB Regulars Living Colour Win Best Hard Rock Performance For "Time's Up" In 1991

For the latest edition of GRAMMY Rewind, watch New York City rock band Living Colour win Best Hard Rock Performance for "Time's Up" at the 33rd GRAMMY Awards in 1991.

In the video above, the quartet walk up to accept their golden gramophone in shock, but looking super fresh in eclectic, colorful and creative '90s streetwear.

"First of all, this is one of those moments that really makes you proud to be a musician," guitarist Vernon Reid said during their inspirational acceptance speech after being handed their award by a very excited fellow New York musician Cyndi Lauper. "There's so many great musicians here, it's an honor to be amongst all of you, really."

"Time's Up" is the hard-hitting title cut from their 1990 sophomore album. With lyrics about a chaotic world and the need to take action to save it, their messages ring very true in 2020. In a recent interview with Spin, Reid touches on the meaning behind the song.

"Corey came up with the lyrics for 'Time's Up,' and that became the title of the album. It was a little bit of an homage, that song, to our friends in Bad Brains. We all came up together in the CBGB scene in the '80s. And at the time we did it, nobody was doing hardcore tunes about the environment. And we just went with it," he said.

The year prior to their 1991 GRAMMY win, the "Glamour Boys" group won their first-ever GRAMMY in the same category at the 32nd GRAMMY Awards, for their breakout hit "Cult of Personality," from their successful debut album, Vivid.

