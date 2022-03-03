GRAMMY Museum Announces New Dates And Location For 2022 Virtual GRAMMY In The Schools Fest & A GRAMMY In The Schools Salute To Music Education Benefit Concert

GRAMMY In The Schools Fest (GITS Fest), presented by MusicPower, will take place virtually, Mon - Wed, March 28 - 30, 2022, leading up to Music's Biggest Night — the rescheduled 2022 GRAMMYs show, officially known as the 64th GRAMMY Awards. The festival will culminate in A GRAMMY In The Schools Salute To Music Education, a benefit concert with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, taking place on Thurs, March 31, 2022, at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay. All ticket sales proceeds will support the GRAMMY Museum's Education Programs. The GRAMMY In The Schools Alumni Band will open the show, which consists of past GRAMMY Museum program participants who are now professional musicians.

The three-day virtual GITS Fest celebrates music education and features performances by students and professionals along with engaging, educational panels by artists, educators and other music professionals. GITS Fest will truly localize the GRAMMY Week experience in cities and schools nationwide. Woven throughout the virtual festival will be lessons and other valuable information provided by top practitioners across the broad spectrum of music, music education and its connection to other school subject areas. Lesson plans and study guides will be made available free of charge to all teachers around the country who register their students to participate.

GITS Fest, presented by MusicPower, incorporates elements of various GRAMMY Museum Education Programs, including GRAMMY Camp, GRAMMY Career Day and the Music Educator Award™. These programs also receive support from Ford Motor Company Fund as part of Ford's commitment to music education.

GITS Fest special guests include MusicPower Foundation Founder Andy Nahas, Jeff Pilson from previous GRAMMY nominee Foreigner, New York-born indie trio Kid Sistr, previous GRAMMY winner and current GRAMMY nominee Manny Marroquin, indie pop band MUNA, previous GRAMMY winner SWITCHFOOT, nationally renowned brass quintet Gateways Brass Collective, award-winning jazz vocalist/bassist and GITS alum Katie Thiroux, previous Music Educator Award winner Jeffery Redding, award-winning music educator Charles "Chip" Staley, and GRAMMY Museum President Michael Sticka.

A GRAMMY In The Schools Salute To Music Education Benefit Concert features Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. The recipient of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum's 9th annual Music Educator Award will also be in attendance. The GITS Alumni Band opens the show.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN GITS FEST:

Free to the public for those who register in advance. The official registration form will be live shortly, but if you are interested in being the first one to receive the schedule and signup information, please fill out the below form:

https://grammymuseum.formstack.com/forms/2022_gits_fest_registration_form

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS FOR A GRAMMY IN THE SCHOOLS SALUTE TO MUSIC EDUCATION, A BENEFIT CONCERT WITH NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS:

General Admission tickets are available here.

Information on sponsorship and VIP tickets is available by emailing development@grammymuseum.org or calling 213-725-5717.

