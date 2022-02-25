The GRAMMY Museum Expands Physical And Digital Footprint With Terrace Addition And New Digital Experience, Official Streaming Service COLLECTION:live Now Free For All

The GRAMMY Museum expands its physical and digital footprint with the addition of the Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum event space, previously known as the Terrace at L.A. LIVE and operated by L.A. LIVE, and the relaunch of grammymuseum.org that now offers interactive virtual tours and other features for enhanced guest experiences both online and onsite at the Museum's L.A. LIVE location in Downtown Los Angeles.

The addition of the Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum, though an expansion of the Museum's long-term commitment with L.A. LIVE, adds approximately 13,000 square feet of event space to the Museum's existing 35,000 square feet of exhibits and interactive experiences, including the 200-seat Clive Davis Theater.

The newly renovated Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum is perched on the rooftop of the Museum, offering 180-degree views and a flexible space that will now serve as a unique venue to host the Museum's education, community engagement and public programs. New additions to the Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum include the Steve & LeAnne Schwartz Lounge, an intimate VIP space with state-of-the-art AV projection capabilities located in the interior section, and the soon-to-be opened Mike Curb Café, which will offer visitors a one-of-a-kind dining option in Downtown L.A.

The Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum is also available for rentals and can be transformed for events of any style, including receptions, dinners, corporate functions, weddings, performances, and more.

Learn more about The Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum, including information on the floor plan.

The online home of the GRAMMY Museum, grammymuseum.org, has also been updated to continue the Museum's leadership in the digital space. The Museum will now welcome virtual visitors who will be able to immerse themselves in select exhibitions through unique, multilayered virtual tours that include curator-guided videos, audio/video hotspots and more. The virtual tours were created with Matterport to capture three-dimensional images of the entire Museum, which serves as the foundation for the tours that allows visitors to closely examine exhibit artifacts at their own pace, no matter where they live. The virtual tours also feature shoppable links to purchase exclusive merchandise and can be enjoyed on all devices. The virtual tours can be accessed via the GRAMMY Museum website, where viewers can also enjoy an exclusive video with Marco Antonio Solís walking through his exhibit and sharing stories and memories.

Additionally, ​​COLLECTION:live, the official streaming service from the GRAMMY Museum launched during the Museum's COVID-related closure, is now free for all. COLLECTION:live features exclusive artist interviews, performances and livestreams, as well as special releases from the GRAMMY Museum archive. COLLECTION:live is available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon, Android, and all major streaming platforms.

Other enhancements to grammymuseum.org include a refreshed homepage to showcase the breadth of the Museum's offerings and more streamlined navigation.

"Throughout the past several years, we've developed and executed strategic priorities to elevate the experience that is the GRAMMY Museum," GRAMMY Museum President/CEO Michael Sticka said. "Now, we're excited to announce two of those priorities and expand the GRAMMY Museum experience by adding to both our physical and digital footprints. We couldn't be prouder to expand our presence and partnership with L.A. LIVE by officially adding the Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum to our home in Downtown Los Angeles. Additionally, as we did at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we're continuing our growth in the online digital space to allow those not in Los Angeles to experience our Museum and programs."

