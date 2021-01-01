Behind The Board: Jack Antonoff On Chasing Voices, Ignoring Outsiders And Why Discomfort Makes For The Best Music

Five-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff classifies himself as operating in four different lanes of music: artistry, engineering, producing and songwriting.

"They bleed together because they're interesting, but in my head, they're really, really separate," stresses Antonoff in the latest episode of Behind The Board.

Antonoff makes the distinction between each.

While Antonoff may notice relative gulfs between his changing roles, the results seem to stay the same as long as he has a hand in them.

As an artist, Antonoff won two GRAMMYs in 2013 for Best New Artist and Song Of The Year as the guitarist for the pop band Fun. and currently serves as the lead singer of the indie pop band Bleachers. The behind-the-scenes version of Antonoff—the engineer, producer and songwriter—works with artists like Lana Del Rey, Lorde and Taylor Swift and takes home GRAMMYs for Album of The Year (2020's Folklore) and Best Rock Song ("Masseducation").

So what's Antonoff's key to success? "Find that thing that brings you discomfort and sit in it," shares the 15-time GRAMMY nominee.

Antonoff shares more advice in Behind The Board.

