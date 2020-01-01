Alicia Keys' New Album 'ALICIA' Is Here To Inspire, With Support From Jill Scott, Miguel, Diamond Platnumz & More

Today, Sep. 18, 15-time GRAMMY winner and two-time GRAMMYs host Alicia Keys released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, ALICIA. It comes four years since her last, Here, and 19 years since her now-classic debut, Songs in A Minor.

The powerful 15-track LP shows her many artistic sides and includes powerhouse features from GRAMMY winners Jill Scott and Miguel, GRAMMY nominees Tierra Whack and Khalid, as well as Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, British singer/pianist Sampha, and Iranian-Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra.

Keys will be celebrating the release of ALICIA with a special livestream performance today, Sept. 18, at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 ET—RSVP here. Not long after, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, she'll serve up more musical gifts through the internet, as she kicks off the iHeart Music Festival.

Read: Alicia Keys Pens Touching Poem To Her Son

Next week, she will keep the celebration going with a week-long residency on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," along with some very special guests, from Sept. 21-24.

"This album has such a special energy! It embodies everything I love about music and art at this time in my life," Keys said in a press release. "I'm so excited to connect with people from all over the world with these sounds, lyrics and melodies. I called this album ALICIA because it's the most me I've ever felt while in the studio. I got comfortable with all my different sides while creating it. I hope everyone who listens can vibe along as the truest version of themselves."

The album features previously released singles "Show Me Love" featuring Miguel, "Underdog," "Time Machine," "Good Job" (dedicated to frontline and essential workers), "Perfect Way To Die" (a heartbreaking tribute to Black lives ended by police violence) and "So Done" featuring Khalid.

ALICIA is a "counterpart piece" to her New York Times Best-selling book, More Myself: A Journey, released this March as the debut title on Orpah Winfrey's new Flatiron Books. The "Empire State of Mind" singer is set to tour the album around the world next summer—visit her website for the latest dates.