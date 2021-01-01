Positive Vibes Only: Watch Mother Mother Get Vulnerable In Performance Of "I Got Love"

It's enticing to watch the indie-rock band Mother Mother stripped down to its core: singer/songwriter Ryan Guldemond with backing vocals from Jasmin Parkin.

It's even more so to hear them peel back the layers of human experience—and on the other side, find the Beatles' axiom "All You Need is Love" literally defined.

"I don't got a girl I can call my own/And I don't got a body to feel like home," Guldemond croons at the top of "I Got Love." "Don't got a job, don't got a buck/Don't got a house, don't got no throne." What does he have? You probably guessed it.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch Mother Mother reach within themselves and identify what truly matters in "I Got Love," from their upcoming album Inside, which arrives June 25.

Check out the vulnerable performance above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

