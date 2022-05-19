Source Photos (Clockwise L-R): Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images; Ross Gilmore/Getty Images; Gladys Vega/ Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Redferns; Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images
11 Essential Bad Bunny Collaborations: Drake, Rosalía, Cardi B, Bomba Estéreo & Others
Collaborations have helped make Bad Bunny one of the most unique artists in Latin music and his latest album, 'Un Verano Sin Ti' has no lack of features. GRAMMY.com breaks down some of El Conejo Malo's most memorable collabs.
No other hit-maker in the modern Latin music landscape has crafted such an eccentric and idiosyncratic repertoire as Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny built the foundation of his musical career in the mid-2010s, releasing tracks on SoundCloud while working as a bagger at a grocery store in Puerto Rico. His latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, replete with guest features, continues its historic stride, landing at No. 1 on the Global 200.
In this era, collaborations are basically mandatory. But the collaborative choices Benito Martinez Ocasio has made over the years also add to his unique star power. On his worldwide come-up with 2020’s YHLQMDL, El Conejo Malo embraces the G.O.A.T.s of old-school reggaeton. "I could have done a track with…Miley Cyrus or Katy Perry," Bad Bunny told the New York Times of YHLQMDL. “But no, I was making ‘Safarea’ with Ñengo Flow and Jowell y Randy. And I was putting the whole world onto underground from Puerto Rico, you know? That makes me feel proud of what I represent.”
Then, Bad Bunny throws another curveball as he unpredictably joins forces with some of Latin alternative and indie’s most captivating acts like Buscabulla, Bomba Estereo, and the Marías as shown on his latest offering, Un Verano Sin Ti. "Benito has such a clear idea of what he wants, and he is open to explore new ideas, without fears," Bomba Estereo’s Li Saumet continued to the Times of "Ojitos Lindos." "I think it’s important that the alternative Latin music scene joins with the mainstream to make music and deliver our message and art together."
Bad Bunny brings gold to many other tracks not included in this listicle, including "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez, "Un Día" starring Tainy, Dua Lipa and J Balvin, and "No Me Conoce" (remix) with Jhay Cortez, also featuring J Balvin. From low-key comedic boleros with Los Rivera Destino to sultry reggaeton downtempo with Rosalía, and getting Drake to be ahead of the Spanish-language música urbana curve, here are Bad Bunny’s 11 greatest collaborations of all time.
Bomba Estéreo - "Ojitos Lindos"
Sultry Colombian grooves meet Puerto Rico’s breezy reggaeton vibes in "Ojitos Lindos." And Li Saumet delivers, singing with plenty of heart and passion, while Bad Bunny matches pipes with spine-chilling delivery.
"This song and video are an homage to the ancient relationship between humans and the territory we inhabit," explains Bomba's founder Simon Mejia. "The earth should belong to everyone, as we belong to her, independent of race, identity or nationality."
Tainy, who also produced Bomba Estereo’s "To My Love" remix, and this song adds, "'Ojitos Lindos' perfectly represents the vibe of the album [Un Verano Sin Ti]. It’s one of those songs that instantly transport you when you listen to it. Hearing the combination of Benito and Li’s vocals was incredible for me. It’s one of my favorite tracks on the album."
Rauw Alejandro - "Party"
Backed by the high-pitched vocals of Elena Rose who demands "PARTY PARTY PARTY" with simplistic yet insatiable urgency, Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny amp up the vibe as they lure listeners into a dance-ridden frenzy. It’s perhaps one of the littiest songs of the new album, pleasantly teetering between raunchy reggaeton and a graceful dance floor sensibility.
The Marías - "Otro Atardecer"
LA’s indie-pop darlings the Marías had previously tinkered with a Bad Bunny hit ("Dákiti") well before their first official collaboration here. The delightfully funky "Otro Atardecer" glimmers like the Caribbean sea, inducing visions of floating on the ocean as María Zardoya’s breezy, hypnotic voice sings verses in English and Spanish. Bad Bunny reaches ultimate tranquility along their side.
Buscabulla - "Andrea"
On "Andrea," Bad Bunny navigates eye-awakening lyricism, in a similar spirit of Residente’s robust wordplay, backed by the undulating grooves of dembow. The rapper tells the story of female oppression in Latin America with gripping poetry ("Pero todo se ha complicado/Como si ser mujer fuera un pecado/La demonia ha despertado, ey, una guerrera"), while reminding us of the harsh realities of femicides.
"This is about a woman who wants to live a free life in Puerto Rico," Raquel Berríos of Buscabulla told Refinery29 Somos."I have never worked on something so hard in my life, because I really wanted to write something powerful. It’s a love letter to Puerto Rico, a love letter to women, a love letter to the Caribbean."
Rosalía - "La Noche de Anoche"
Released last year on Valentine’s Day as a single/music video, Bad Bunny and Rosalía entangle in a tension-filled "will they, won’t they" type of romance in "La Noche de Anoche."
With her raspy revelations of love and desire, the Barcelona star teases in Spanish, "I know this will not happen again. But if it happened again, I know what would be your weakness." The night gets hotter Bad Bunny responds with equal willingness to tango against the breezy backdrop of a reggaeton rhythm.
Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow - "Safarea"
In the essence of old school, hard-hitting reggaeton, "Safarea" does not disappoint. In fact, it’s armed with the capability of igniting any dance floor replete with perreo hasta abajo. El Conejo Malo enlists to O.G. reggaetoneros, Jowel & Randy and Ñengo Flow to spit fiery, R-rated verses to the dance banger.
"I could have done a track with, who knows, Miley Cyrus or Katy Perry," Bad Bunny told the New York Times about his 2020 release, YHLQMDLG. "But no, I was making ‘Safarea’ with Ñengo Flow and Jowell y Randy. And I was putting the whole world onto underground from Puerto Rico, you know? That makes me feel proud of what I represent."
Cardi B, J Balvin - "I Like It"
We’d be remiss not to mention Cardi B’s culturally-defining "I Like It," starring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Released in 2018, the dance floor banger set the tone for its riveting coalition of American rap with Latin trap, bilingualism, and a dose of boogaloo. The song peaked numerous charts worldwide, including the Billboard Hot 100, and it continues to exhilarate well into the next decade.
Drake - "Mía"
If I had absolutely no clue who Drake was, he could’ve fooled me into thinking he was a reggaeton star. I mean, his Spanish gets a pass, and so does his 2018 swagger amid that Latinx-filled block party. In fact, the Canadian celebrity is an English-rapping/singing pioneer who lent his vocals en español well before Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, and the Weeknd.
Remember Romeo Santos’ "Odio" (2014) featuring Drake? Since "Mía"’s video release, it has racked up a staggering 1.3 billion streams on YouTube alone, and it’s one of those tracks that just keeps sounding better with age.
Los Rivera Destino - "Flor"
In the spirit of the vintage lovelorn trios like Los Panchos, Puerto Rico’s Los Rivera Destino harken back to the golden age of boleros. Released on Fathers’ Day of 2019, Bad Bunny debuted as his birth name Benito Martínez where he surprised listeners with his tender singing versatility.
"We aim to challenge stereotypes of the definition of fatherhood," Los Riveras Destino told Rolling Stone. "The song highlights all types of father figures out there — celebrating all of those people who occupy this role in a child’s life." It can’t get any more wholesome than that.
Tainy, Julieta Venegas - "Lo Siento BB:-/"
Opening up with pensive piano chords, Julieta Venegas lends her beautiful nonchalant pipes in "Los Siento BB:-/." Known to craft some of the most gorgeous love songs of Latin pop, the Mexican pop darling navigates her lilt around the somber melody until meeting up with Bad Bunny’s confessional baritone. Tainy works wonders behind the boards, adding glowing synths against the undulating bop of dembow.
Casper Mágico, Darell, Nio Garcia, Nicky Jam, Ozuna - "Te Boté" (remix)
The list wouldn’t be complete without Nio Garcia, Casper Mágico, and Darell’s wildly popular remix, "Te Boté," featuring Nicky Jam Ozuna and Bad Bunny. The kiss-off track became the longest song to air on radio, and that’s by the people’s choice.
"It’s one of the only times that a seven minute-long song gets to play on air. That’s the time it takes three songs to play!, radio DJ Eddie One told Rolling Stone. "The funny thing is, we made a shorter version, but we started getting complaints — ‘We want to hear the whole thing!’" The 2018 hit spent two years on top of the Billboard charts, officially making it the soundtrack of the late 2010s.
5 Takeaways From Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'
Photo: Timothy Norris / Stringer / Getty Images
news
Lizzo, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and More Celebrate 2023 GRAMMYs Wins on Social Media
Following the 2023 GRAMMYs, artists including Lizzo, Beyoncé, Kim Petras, reacted and shared award-winning moments from Music’s Biggest Night on social media.
Catch up on the 2023 GRAMMY Awards atlive.GRAMMY.com, where you can watch all of the 2023 GRAMMYs highlights in one place, including GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live red carpet special, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream, behind-the-scenes backstage moments, and much, much more.
Lizzo
Lizzo honors the legends that came before her ground-breaking ‘Special’ GRAMMY win for Album of the Year.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis makes her younger-self proud with her EGOT-making GRAMMY win.
Kim Petras
Kim Petras makes GRAMMY history with an important first, winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny shares thanks and appreciation for his 2023 GRAMMY wins with fans.
Samara Joy
First-time GRAMMY-winner Samara Joy celebrates tearfully with her fans live on Instagram.
Beyoncé
Queen Beyoncé poses with her 2023 GRAMMY wins that make her the most GRAMMY-winning artist of all time.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
10 Must-See Moments From The 2023 GRAMMYs: Beyoncé Makes History, Hip-Hop Receives An Epic Tribute, Bad Bunny Brings The Puerto Rican Heat
The 2023 GRAMMYs marked a triumphant — and historic — return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, where modern superstars and living legends came together for a memorable celebration of music in all its forms.
A wide, uplifting tapestry of sounds was saluted and rewarded during the 2023 GRAMMYs. The telecast's pluralistic approach delivered a view of the present as a time of musical splendor while also celebrating its past — from hip-hop's legacy, to Latin's cultural influence, to pop's boundary-pushing stars.
Between history-making wins from Beyoncé and Kim Petras, a major victory by a young jazz sensation, and celebratory performances honoring greats, there was plenty to be reveled both on and off the GRAMMY stage. Below, take a look at the highlights of another memorable edition of Music's Biggest Night.
Bad Bunny Sticks Close To His Caribbean Roots
After global star Bad Bunny celebrated a year of extraordinary achievements — both artistic and commercial — the Puerto Rican tastemaker used his GRAMMYs performance to celebrate his Caribbean roots.
Benito could have picked an obvious selection, like the crowd-pleasing single "Tití Me Preguntó." Instead, he focused on the soulful roots of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by performing electrifying renditions of "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa."
Bad Bunny has demonstrated time and again a gift for reinventing Latin genres. And yet, "Después de la Playa" kept its insanely syncopated beats and feverish brass section faithful to traditional merengue. The late Dominican icon Johnny Ventura would have been proud.
The Fans Receive A Much-Deserved Spotlight
The awards, record deals and critical raves are indispensable elements of stardom. But in the end, it is the contributions of average fans that sustain a career. With that in mind, the GRAMMYs organized a roundtable with 10 studious fans, each making a case for their favorite performer to win the Album Of The Year award.
To their delight — and genuine surprise — host Trevor Noah invited them on stage for the coveted award, asking one of the most devoted fans in Harry Styles' pack to announce his win. The two shared a joyous embrace before she handed him his golden gramophone, serving as a touching closing reminder that the fans mean everything.
The Magic Of Motown Becomes Transformational
A brisk tribute to Motown co-founder Berry Gordy and musical genius Smokey Robinson — three songs, augmented by an inspired Stevie Wonder — proved that words will never be enough to capture the label's contribution to pop culture. A factory of beautiful dreams, Motown gave us a string of timeless hits that combine aural poetry with propulsive rhythms, honeyed hooks and virtuoso arrangements. Seeing the 82 year-old Robinson perform the 1967 classic "The Tears of a Clown" was one of the evening's most dazzling moments. (The performance also featured Wonder's rendition of the Temptations' "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and a duet with country singer Chris Stapleton on Wonder's own "Higher Ground.")
Honoring The Past Shows The Future Is Bright
2022 was a year of artistic triumph, but also of tremendous loss. The In Memoriam segment of the telecast was sobering, also honoring performers who are lesser known in the United States but definitely worthy of a mention — such as Brazil's Erasmo Carlos and Argentina's Marciano Cantero.
It began with a stately rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" by Kacey Musgraves in tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn, then continued with Quavo and Maverick City Music honoring Migos' Takeoff, ending with an homage to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie from Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood. Many artists were lost during the past 12 months, but their music lives on.
A Queen Breaks Records — To A Disco Beat
Beyoncé was allegedly stuck in traffic when she won her third GRAMMY of the evening — Best R&B Song for the joyful single "CUFF IT" — which, as Trevor Noah noted, put her one win away from making GRAMMY history. Luckily, by the time her name was announced for that record-setting feat, she was in attendance — and very much in shock.
Her seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, won Best Dance/Electronic Album. The win put her GRAMMY total at 32, marking the most wins of all time. Visibly emotional, Beyoncé first took a deep breath and said "I'm trying to just receive this night"; before heading off stage, she made sure to honor the queer dance pioneers who inspired the album, an exuberant tribute to classic dance format.
Hip-Hop Shines As A National Treasure
2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop — so, naturally, the GRAMMYs put together perhaps the most legendary celebration possible. Featuring the Roots, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, and many, many more, the nearly 15-minute performance highlighted the genre's influence from past to present.
The parade of legends tracing the history of the genre was breathtaking. From Grandmaster Flash ("The Message") and De La Soul ("Buddy") to Missy Elliott ("Lose Control") and Lil Uzi Vert ("Just Wanna Rock"), the extensive medley gave hip-hop its rightful place of honor as the most compelling musical movement of the past 50 years.
The Art Of Songwriting Stands The Test Of Time
One of the show's most endearing images was the utter shock on Bonnie Raitt's face when she was announced as the winner of the Song Of The Year GRAMMY — perhaps because her competition featured the likes of Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles. "This is an unreal moment," she said. "The Academy has given me so much support, and appreciates the art of songwriting as much as I do."
In retrospect, Raitt's win shouldn't surprise anyone who is aware of her superb musicianship — and her 15 GRAMMYs to show for it. A rootsy, vulnerable song, "Just Like That" is the title track of her eighteenth studio album; the song also took home the GRAMMY for Best American Roots Song earlier in the evening.
Lizzo Dedicates Her Grammy Win to Prince (And Beyoncé)
By the time Record Of The Year was announced, the prodigiously gifted Lizzo had already brought the GRAMMY house down with rousing performances of the funky "About Damn Time" and the anthemic "Special." But clearly the best was yet to come, as the former track took home one of the night's biggest honors.
As Lizzo began her speech, she paid homage to Prince, who both served as an idol and a mentor to the star. "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music," she said, going on to explain that while she first felt misunderstood for her relentless positivity, mainstream music has begun to accept it — as evidenced by her win for "About Damn Time."
Before leaving the stage, she made sure to give one more idol a shout-out: Beyoncé. "You changed my life," Lizzo said, reflecting on seeing the "BREAK MY SOUL" singer when she was in 5th grade. "You sang that gospel medley, and the way you made me feel, I was like, 'I wanna make people feel this way with my music.' So thank you so much."
Contrary To Popular Belief, Jazz Proves It's Far From Dead
It only takes one listen to the wondrous voice of young Bronx singer Samara Joy to understand that she follows the same path once walked by Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. Joy's second album, Linger Awhile, includes atmospheric versions of such classic nuggets as "Misty," "'Round Midnight" and "Someone To Watch Over Me."
The rising star was already a winner going into the telecast, as Joy took home the golden gramophone for Best Jazz Vocal Album in the Premiere Ceremony. But when she beat out mainstream hitmakers like Latto, Anitta and Måneskin for the coveted Best New Artist GRAMMY, Joy not only set her place in the jazz firmament — it hinted that the genre may be ripe for a revival.
The Pop Concept Album Lives On
It's not only the stunning beauty of its melodies, and the pristine warmth of the production. Harry's House is a special album partly because of its vaguely conceptual sheen — the pervasive feeling that the 13 songs within are interconnected, an intimate journey into the singer's creative soul.
At the telecast, Styles performed an ethereal reading of his luminous mega-hit "As It Was." His well-deserved win for Album Of The Year confirmed that it's perfectly valid to mix accessible pop with a sophisticated unifying theme — and if you do it really right, you may just win a GRAMMY.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
news
Watch Bad Bunny Win Best Música Urbana Album For 'Un Verano Sin Ti' | 2023 GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny won a GRAMMY for Best Música Urbana Album For 'Un Verano Sin Ti' at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Bad Bunny won the GRAMMY for Best Música Urbana Album for 'Un Verano Sin Ti' at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Farruko, and Maluma were the other nominees in the prestigious category.
Watch Bad Bunny's speech below, and listen to music from all of the nominees on our official Amazon Music playlist.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
news
Bad Bunny Brings the Heat With A Performance Of Two Songs From 'Un Verano Sin Ti' | 2023 GRAMMYs
The Puerto Rican mega-star brought a slice of his homeland to the 2023 GRAMMYs stage with a pair of tracks from his latest album, 'Un Verano Sin Ti,' which made history as the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album Of The Year.
Bad Bunny kicked off the 2023 GRAMMYs by bringing a bit of Puerto Rico straight into the Crypto.com Arena.
The rapper/singer chose a pair of songs from his GRAMMY-nominated album, Un Verano Sin Ti, that cleverly share the joy and reality of life in his homeland. First came a section of "El Apagón," a song that celebrates the spirit of Puerto Rico while balancing that joy with sly references to the island's broken infrastructure, including the blackouts of the title. Bunny led a parade march down the center of the arena, complete with papier mache-headed dancers.
Bad Bunny then cranked up the heat for "Después de la Playa," the full merengue band getting the likes of Taylor Swift and Jack Harlow out of their seats. Once the gleaming horn section kicked in, the whole arena shifted, palm trees and sunset framing the increasing number of singers. Clad in a white T-shirt and jeans, Bunny looked right at home, leading the Arena on an ebullient journey.
Initially hailed as a crossover success, Bunny's ability to win over audiences around the world — while retaining the core of his identity and continuing to deliver songs in Spanish — has become something far greater. His fourth record, Un Verano Sin Ti, shot up the charts in a handful of countries upon its May 2022 debut, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US — the second of Bunny's records to hit that mark, and only the second all-Spanish language album to do so.
With more than 2 million copies sold, the album has also gone down as one of the best-selling non-English releases in US history. And with "Después de la Playa" and "El Apagón" as the album's 4th and 8th singles respectively, Bunny clearly had plenty of options for this performance, making the perfect union here that much more impressive.
Un Verano Sin Ti helped the Puerto Rican superstar add three more GRAMMY nominations to his resume, as the album is nominated for both Best Música Urbana Album and the highly coveted Album Of The Year, while the record's second single, "Moscow Mule," will vie for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.