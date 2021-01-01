Press Play At Home: Watch Luke Hemmings' Warm Performance Of "Baby Blue"

During the COVID-19 lockdown, with so much of our everyday lives upended, many of us had to find new ways to entertain ourselves and process everything that was happening. For artists like 5 Seconds of Summer lead singer Luke Hemmings, songwriting was a natural outlet.

While the Australian pop singer/songwriter didn't originally plan to make his debut solo album during the COVID lockdown, that's exactly what happened. With support from songwriter and producer Sammy Witte, as well as Hemmings' fiancé, songwriter Sierra Deaton, his creative outlet during the pandemic became When Facing The Things We Turn Away From, released in August.

In the latest edition of Press Play At Home, embrace the last moments of summer as Hemmings performs "Baby Blue," one of the album's tracks he co-wrote with Deaton.

After you get swept up in his performance, explore more episodes of Press Play At Home below.

