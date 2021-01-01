GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Win Their First GRAMMY With Swag In 1987

Back in 1985, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis helped a then-20-year-old Janet Jackson take control of her creative vision and music at their Flyte Tyme Studios in Minneapolis.

The resulting, aptly titled Control, her third album, would drop in 1986 and earn Jackson, Jam and Lewis their first GRAMMY nominations at the 29th GRAMMY Awards the following year. The powerful project also spawned her first hits and memorable classics including "Control," "Nasty," "When I Think Of You," and "What Have You Done For Me Lately," the latter of which would receive a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Song that same year.

In the same GRAMMY run, Control landed a GRAMMY nod for Album Of The Year and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female and played a major role in Jam & Lewis winning the GRAMMY for Producer Of The Year (Non-Classical).

Control helped establish an unstoppable bond between the artist and producers, too: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis would go on to collaborate on all of Jackson's albums, except Discipline (2008).

In the latest edition of GRAMMY Rewind, watch superproducer duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis win their first GRAMMY Award with swag, humor and grace—and full heads of hair.