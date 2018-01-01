The Recording Academy & Color Of Change Team Up To Promote Positive Change In The Music Industry

The Recording Academy and the nation's largest online racial justice organization, Color of Change, have announced a partnership to promote positive social change within the music industry. In addition to the partnership, the Recording Academy has made a $1 million donation to Color of Change.

The organizations will work together to identify key opportunities to drive and influence change in the music industry, and will be dedicated to building power for Black music creators and professionals. This work will span several strategies, including the creation of a Black music advisory group, a membership campaign focusing on the Black music community to drive new voting members to the Academy, an industrywide diversity and inclusion summit, and partnership in advocacy and legislative efforts.

Additionally, Color of Change will provide advisory support on the development and implementation of the Academy’s previously announced industry Inclusion Rider and Toolkit, which will be introduced in later in 2020.

"Music plays a profound role in shaping our culture, and Black music has been the cornerstone in the development of the world's dynamic soundscape," said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer for the Recording Academy. "The Recording Academy has entered a new chapter of transformative change, and we are honored to partner with Color of Change as we work together to set new standards to elevate Black music creators and build a more diverse and equitable industry."

"Music has the power to reach new people and fuel social progress,” said Rashad Robinson, President of Color Of Change. "We look forward to building a long-term partnership with the Recording Academy and hope the work between our two membership-based non-profits will advance quickly accelerating changes in the industry."

Progress and future announcements regarding the Recording Academy's Diversity & Inclusion efforts can be found here.

