GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Quincy Jones Win Record Of The Year For "We Are The World" In 1986

The latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind travels back in time to 1986 to relive one of Jones' three wins for his record-breaking charity single, "We Are The World." Watch the super producer's gracious acceptance speech below.

"The children that changed this generation from 'I, me, mine' to 'we, you and us': I thank you on behalf of all of USA For Africa," Quincy Jones said to end his acceptance speech for Record Of The Year at the 28th GRAMMY Awards.

With contributions from megastars like Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder — all three of whom joined Jones on stage in the above video — "We Are The World" helped raise more than $60 million for famine relief efforts in Africa. The star-studded single has sold over 20 million copies and was reportedly the first single to be certified multi-platinum by the RIAA.

Along with Record Of The Year, the single took home three other awards that night: Song Of The Year, Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal and Best Music Video, Short Form. (Jones was not awarded Song Of The Year, as he was not a co-writer.) It was featured on an album of the same name, which was nominated for Album of the Year.

Jones has won 28 GRAMMYs in his lifetime, tying Beyoncé for the most-awarded living person. The 88-year-old legend is also one of the most nominated acts, with 80 nominations to date.

