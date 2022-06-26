Positive Vibes Only: Reggae Star Yaadcore Offers Spiritual Unity With A Full-Band Performance Of "The Calling"

Released in 2020, Yaadcore’s "The Calling" is a wide-reaching boost of encouragement aimed towards anyone striving to achieve their goals or spiritual fulfillment. "I want people to connect with the song and realize their calling," the singer told World Reggae, which premiered the track. "To listen to the call — ignoring the discouraging talk and obstacles."

In a world full of doubt, social media negativity and pressure to conform, Yaadcore's message is as pressing today as ever. In this latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, GRAMMY.com’s performance series spotlighting uplifting musical voices, Yaadcore brings the song to a powerful, outdoor live setting.

Yaadcore’s new rendition of the song was filmed at Tree Top Studios in Jack’s Hill, Jamaica — an area on the outskirts of Kingston that is home to some of the island’s hottest artists and venues. With the city of Kingston in the distance, Yaadcore leads an eight-piece band in a raucous performance of "The Calling."

A large tree serves as a backdrop to the performance, underscoring the song’s message of unity and connection. A handful of signs are hung around the trunk of the tree, including one that reads "What About The Oneness?" and another stating "United We Stand."