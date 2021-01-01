Positive Vibes Only: Lauren Daigle Performs "Hold On To Me" With A Pleading, Gospel-Tinted Voice

The week may have come and gone, but Positives Vibes Only, GRAMMY.com's new digital series, is blessing your Sunday with a much-needed shot of motivation, affirmation and uplifting energy to help you conquer the new week ahead.

In this week's episode, two-time GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Lauren Daigle gets vulnerable with a raw, honest performance of her new single, "Hold On To Me." The honest and personal track sees the Louisiana-born contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter pleading for a higher power to hold her up and give her strength.

Previously, her 2018 album, Look Up Child, won two GRAMMYs in 2019: Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for the album's lead single, "You Say."

Ahead of the performance, J. Ivy, an award-winning spoken word artist, poet, author and president of the Recording Academy's Chicago Chapter, joins in on the good times to deliver a powerful performance of his stirring poem, "Change The World."

Living every day by his motivational motto, "Dreams Don't Come True, They Are True," J. Ivy is a renowned, multitalented artist who's won a Peabody Award, a Gold Clio Award and a NAACP Image Award for his work across poetry, TV, advertising and film.

