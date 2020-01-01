Positive Vibes Only: Kierra Sheard And Karen Clark-Sheard Deliver Striking Performance Of "Something Has To Break"

Whether the last seven days went well or proved challenging, rest assured that you can now end your week on a high note with another blessed episode of Positive Vibes Only, GRAMMY.com's new digital series offering motivation, affirmation and uplifting energy.

This week's episode is a special double dose of love and worship.

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer-songwriter Kierra Sheard delivers an emotionally powerful and visually stunning performance of her new single, "Something Has To Break," a standout track off her newly released, chart-topping album, KIERRA. As an added bonus, Sheard's mother—the four-time GRAMMY-winning gospel icon and The Clark Sisters founding member, Karen Clark-Sheard—elevates the heartwarming performance to sky-high levels.

Interwoven with striking images from the current nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, this unique performance captures the fervent energy and emotional spirit of the social justice movements happening across the U.S. today.

Ahead of the performance, Maria Menounos, a beloved media personality, actress and host of the "Better Together With Maria Menounos" series, offers some words of wisdom about the power of knowledge for achieving personal growth.

GRAMMY.com's newly launched Positive Vibes Only series aims to affirm audiences everywhere as the country continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic and racial reckoning. The series will feature upcoming performances by Christian music artists Hannah Kerr and Wande; Latin GRAMMY-nominated group Miel San Marcos; GRAMMY-nominated singers Koryn Hawthorne, Mali Music and Natalie Grant; and GRAMMY-winning singers Kalani Pe'a and Lauren Daigle.

Spoken word artist J. Ivy, poet Sabrina Benaim and internet sensation and actress Tabitha Brown are among the speakers who will open each episode.

Positive Vibes Only posts every Sunday at noon PST/3 p.m. EST on GRAMMY.com and via the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram profile.

