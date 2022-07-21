Press Play At Home: Latin R&B Star Girl Ultra Channels '90s Grunge With A Moody Performance Of "Cosas Q Nadie Ve"

Hailing from Mexico City, Mariana de Miguel — better known as Girl Ultra — got her start in Latin R&B when she realized that the musical style was relatively uncharted territory in her home country.

Still, she's never felt confined to one box. And with the release of her latest album, 2022's EL SUR, that smooth blending of diverse genre stylings is more apparent than ever.

In this episode of Press Play at Home, Girl Ultra delivers a performance of "Cosas q nadie ve" — the first track on EL SUR — that brings '90s grunge into her R&B sound. The setting is that of a basement punk show, the walls behind her covered in tattered stickers and graffiti.

The music is as genre-blending as the visual aesthetics. Beside Girl Ultra, an electric guitarist carves out a pulsing, fuzzy rhythm to go along with her delicate, soaring vocal line; the effect is equal parts carefree and disillusioned, much like a '90s-era garage show.