Photo: BELIFT LAB
video
Global Spin Live: K-Pop Powerhouses ENHYPEN Bring "ParadoXXX Invasion" To Life On The GRAMMY Museum Stage
Fast-rising septet ENHYPEN bring lock-step choreography, charisma and amped-up vocals to the stage in this performance of "ParadoXXX Invasion," a track off their summer 2022 mini-album, 'Manifesto: Day 1.'
Since their debut in November 2020, South Korean septet ENHYPEN have already taken the K-pop world by storm. Their first mini-album, 2020's Border: Day One, immediately established the group as an act to watch, landing the biggest first week of sales for a single album of any K-pop group that year. Two more mini-albums and a full-length project later, ENHYPEN have proved that those numbers were no fluke.
ENHYPEN broke onto the scene during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that much of their early success happened virtually. Unable to tour, they leaned into their online following and connected with fans over remote platforms. But in 2022, they kicked off their MANIFESTO world tour, adding real-life performance elements to their music and getting closer to their listeners.
"Before we used to only communicate online. We're feeling [their love] more now," the group told Bandwagon Asia earlier this month during a stop in the Philippines.
In this episode of Global Spin Live, ENHYPEN bring that same energy and connection to Los Angeles for a performance of their high-energy song, "ParadoXXX Invasion," at the GRAMMY Museum.
The seven bandmates bring precise, bouncy choreography to their performance, along with an uptempo beat and colorful vocal range that comes from a variety of singers taking a turn at the mic. "ParadoXXX Invasion" is the second single from ENHYPEN's Manifesto: Day 1 mini-album, a six-song collection that dropped in July.
Global Spin Live is held in conjunction with the GRAMMY Museum and GRAMMY.com as a live event extension of the popular online series, Global Spin, showcasing Global Music artists. Press play on the video above to watch, and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of Global Spin.
Photo: Psycho Moustache
video
Global Spin: Manal Premieres "7iya," A Wavy New Single From Her Upcoming Second Album
Moroccan singer/songwriter Manal offers a sultry debut performance of her never-before-heard song, "7iya," from her forthcoming studio album.
Moroccan pop singer Manal never expected to have a full-time career as a performer. She balanced her appearance on the Lebanese reality competition series Star Academy with her business and finance studies before eventually pursuing a Master's degree and a Ph.D.
But after a whirlwind few years of posting covers on YouTube and independently releasing music, Manal signed with Sony Music Middle East and skyrocketed to fame with her major label debut single, "Taj," in 2018. She's since released her first album, 360, in 2021, and was featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.
In this episode of Global Spin, Manal enters her next chapter with a premiere of her newest release, "7iya." Clad in traditional jewelry, she pays homage to her Moroccan heritage as she simultaneously sings in her native language, Arabic. The simplistic set allows Manal's vocals to take center stage as she dances slowly around an empty white room.
"7iya" is the second single from Manal's upcoming second studio album, following the release of "3ari" in March 2022.
"My second album is even more important to me than my first one," she teased in an interview with L'Officiel Arabia. "You're going to be able to get to know another aspect of my personality in this project."
Press play on the video above to watch Manal's exclusive performance of "7iya," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Tuesday for more new episodes of Global Spin.
Photo: Zhang Yixing Studio
video
Global Spin Live: LAY Combines East And West With A Magnetic Performance Of "Veil" At The GRAMMY Museum
Chinese rapper LAY combines traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary Western choreography in this live performance of "Veil."
With every release, singer/songwriter LAY has paid homage to his Chinese heritage. His latest EP, West, is no different, as he croons over the sounds of traditional instruments.
Released as a sequel to his 2021 EP, East, West continues LAY's global exploration and comprehension of western culture through the lens of his upbringing in China. "I'm a proud Chinese person first before an artist," LAY detailed in a media conference. "I just want to share the good things about my culture. I hope it inspires others to do the same."
In this episode of Global Spin Live, LAY offers a highly energetic performance of West's lead single, "Veil," at the GRAMMY Museum. He smoothly transitions between English and his native language, Mandarin.
It's a metaphor for LAY's multicultural mindset that's not only manifested in his lyricism, but additionally in the song's choreography and production; he balances contemporary hip-hop moves with the soft tapping of the Chinese erhu.
Though West presents two versions of "Veil" — one in Mandarin and one predominantly in English — LAY performs the latter on the GRAMMY Museum stage. "'Veil' is [asking listeners to] be more real. Take off your mask and show me the real you," he shares, further emphasizing the message of "Veil" that encourages listeners to share our most authentic selves.
Global Spin Live is held in conjunction with GRAMMY Museum and GRAMMY.com as a live event extension of the popular online series, Global Spin, showcasing Global Music artists. Press play on the video above to watch LAY's suave performance of "Veil," and check back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of Global Spin.
Photo: RYO MASACHIKA
video
Global Spin: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Bounces Her Way Through A Colorful Performance Of "Candy Racer"
Japanese star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu transports fans into a bright, glittery fantasy world in this Vocaloid-inspired performance of "Candy Racer."
Known for her eccentric, brightly colored outfits and electric synthpop melodies, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has long reigned as the queen of Harajuku kawaii culture.
"I don't really have that much of a negative [perception] of being viewed as a kawaii culture icon," she told NYLON magazine in 2021. "That shows what Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is for a lot of people: it's this character that lives in the virtual world." And, with her fifth studio album, Candy Racer, the Kyary Pamyu Pamyu character lives on.
In this episode of Global Spin, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu delivers a vibrant performance of the album's title track. As she sings under colorful flashing lights and images of soundwaves, the kawaii persona shines through with playful vocals and signature Japanese decora fashion.
With Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's autotuned vocals and 8-bit sound effects, she immerses herself into the cartoon universe of "Candy Racer." "Come on now, glittering Tokyo, hurry life/ Painting the future, Candy Racer," she cheerfully chants.
Candy Racer arrived in 2021, which marked 10 years since Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's debut. Like the colorful performance, the album takes inspiration from iconic anime Vocaloid voicebanks like Hatsune Miku. Candy Racer is her first release under Nippon Columbia's KRK Lab, a record label created and owned by the star herself.
Press play on the video above to watch Kyary Pamyu Pamyu cruise through the Japan neon in this hypnotizing performance of "Candy Racer," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Tuesday for more episodes of Global Spin.
Photo: Emily Nkanga
video
Global Spin: Joeboy Offers A Melodic And Moody Performance Of His Heartbreak Ballad "Contour"
Rising Afropop star Joeboy chronicles the highs and lows of a complicated relationship in "Contour," a single that he describes as a "feel-good heartbreak song."
Joeboy traces the trajectory of a doomed relationship in his song "Contour," a haunting, piano-driven ballad that doesn't shy away from the paradoxical complexities of a love story that is fraught and painful — but ultimately still worthwhile.
"A contour is something that is not straightforward, that's not symmetrical, not a straight line," the singer said in a statement. "This song deals with the contour of a relationship. It's a heartbreak song, but it's a 'feelgood' heartbreak song."
In this episode of Global Spin, Joeboy brings all the counterintuitive details of his song to life with a moody performance of "Contour." He stands at a microphone, singing under a spotlight next to a small table decorated with a vase full of blue flowers. Fog and darkness surround him, but peeking out of the shadows, the viewer can see glimpses of the instruments being played by his backing band.
While the main focus is on the song's story, a melodic accompaniment from a keyboard helps up the drama, as does the soft addition of a string section. Altogether, Joeboy paints an angsty picture of a breakup in his song, focusing on the complexities that made a relationship worthwhile — even as he faces its demise.
"Contour" arrives as Joeboy sees a massive career upswing thanks in part to his 2021 megahit, "Sip (Alcohol)," which has netted over 400 million streams. The Nigerian singer also expanded his global reach in 2022, embarking on his first U.S. tour early in the year.
Aside from "Contour," Joeboy also released his single "Likkle Riddem" this year. Both songs preview his upcoming album, Pon Deck, which is due in early 2023.
Press play on the video above to watch Joeboy's moody performance of "Contour," and check back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of Global Spin.
