Global Spin Live: K-Pop Powerhouses ENHYPEN Bring "ParadoXXX Invasion" To Life On The GRAMMY Museum Stage

Since their debut in November 2020, South Korean septet ENHYPEN have already taken the K-pop world by storm. Their first mini-album, 2020's Border: Day One, immediately established the group as an act to watch, landing the biggest first week of sales for a single album of any K-pop group that year. Two more mini-albums and a full-length project later, ENHYPEN have proved that those numbers were no fluke.

ENHYPEN broke onto the scene during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that much of their early success happened virtually. Unable to tour, they leaned into their online following and connected with fans over remote platforms. But in 2022, they kicked off their MANIFESTO world tour, adding real-life performance elements to their music and getting closer to their listeners.

"Before we used to only communicate online. We're feeling [their love] more now," the group told Bandwagon Asia earlier this month during a stop in the Philippines.