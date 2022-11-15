5 Takeaways From RM's New Solo Album 'Indigo'

Those are just a few examples of firsts that came out of the 2023 GRAMMY nominations. Be sure to tune into the show on Feb. 5, 2023 — and in the meantime, check out some of the ways history could be made yet again on the GRAMMYs stage.

For one, Beyoncé adds two new categories to her impressive GRAMMY resumé, earning two nods in the Dance/Electronic Music Field. (She earned a total of nine nominations, bringing her total to 88, which ties her and Jay-Z as the most nominated artists in GRAMMY history .) Bad Bunny and BTS also made history with their nominations, taking their global superstar statuses to an even higher level.

The nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs are officially here, and those who received nods are rejoicing . Of course, there are several artists who are celebrating GRAMMY nominations for the first time — as GRAMMY.com will highlight in January — but there are also several previous GRAMMY nominees with notable firsts this year.

Historic Nominations

After Bad Bunny smashed records with his fourth album, Un Verano Sin Ti, he's making history again at the GRAMMYs. Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album from the Latin Field to be nominated for Album Of The Year.

BTS received a nomination for Best Music Video for "Yet To Come," not only marking their first in the category — they're the first K-pop group to be nominated for Best Music Video.

First-Time Nominees (Sort Of)

As Beyoncé tied the all-time record for most nominations in GRAMMY history, she also earned her first nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories (for "BREAK MY SOUL" and RENAISSANCE, respectively).

Along with Beyonce, two other R&B artists celebrate their first nominations in the Dance Field: H.E.R. and Miguel. Both are nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording — H.E.R. with KAYTRANADA for "Intimidated," and Miguel with Diplo for "Don't Forget My Love."

They're far from alone in celebrating nominations in new categories, too. Adele earned her first nomination in the Best Music Film Category (for Adele One Night Only); Future received his first nominations in the Rap Field categories, Best Melodic Rap Song (for "BEAUTIFUL" with DJ Khaled & SZA and "WAIT FOR U" with Drake & Tems) and Best Rap Album (for I Never Liked You); and Brandi Carlile landed her first nominations in two Rock Field categories, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song (both for "Broken Horses").

There are also several General Field nominees who are celebrating new noms. Harry Styles scored his first nominations for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year (for "As It Was" and Harry's House, respectively); DJ Khaled has his first Song Of The Year nomination with "GOD DID"; ABBA earned their first nomination in the Album Of The Year category with Voyage.

What's more, ABBA are also first-time nominees in the Pop Field, as they are nominated for both Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

As announced in June, there will be five new categories awarded for the first time at the 2023 GRAMMYs: Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. There will also be a Special Merit Award given for Best Song For Social Change.

Triumphant Returns

A couple of '80s and '90s stars make their GRAMMYs return this year, as Bryan Adams earned his first nomination since 1998 and Sheryl Crow earned her first since 2009. Adams is nominated in the Best Rock Performance category for "So Happy It Hurts," and Crow is nominated in the Best American Roots Song category for "Forever."

Bonnie Raitt — who also had her heyday in the '90s but continues to tour and create, like Adams and Crow — earned her first GRAMMY nominations in 10 years, and in major fashion: She scored four nods, including the coveted Song Of The Year for "Just Like That."

Cool GRAMMY Feats

Mastering engineer Randy Merrill — who has won six GRAMMYs in the past six years thanks to his contributions to albums by Taylor Swift and Beck, among others — adds a first to his GRAMMY repertoire. He is nominated three times in the Album Of The Year category for his work on Adele's 30, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres and Harry Styles' Harry's House — Merrill's first time being nominated for AOTY three times in the same year.

Jamie Foxx now has his first non-music nomination, as he's up for Best Spoken Word Album this year. To date, Jamie Foxx has won one GRAMMY and received nine nominations overall, with all of his prior nominations landing in the R&B and Rap Fields.

Another 2023 Best Spoken Word Album nominee is Viola Davis. Not only is the nod special because it's her first GRAMMY nomination, but if she wins, she'll officially be an EGOT winner.

Lots of potential history-making moments could happen at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Be sure to tune in when the 65th GRAMMY Awards air live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023!

