Positive Vibes Only: Piano Virtuoso BLKBOK Offers A Graceful Performance Of "Michelle's First Day At The White House"

Classical music is often seen as predominantly historic. But Detroit-based pianist BLKBOK proves that this form of music can still speak to today's cultural climate with his recordings, including his 2021 track "Michelle's First Day At the White House."

As its title hints, the song is the elegant soundtrack BLKBOK envisioned for Michelle Obama's historic moment in 2009, when she became the first Black First Lady in American History. Fittingly, the piece has elements of ceremony and solemn celebration. But that's just the beginning for this reimagining of Obama stepping into her place in American history for the very first time.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, BLKBOK brings "Michelle's First Day At the White House" to life with a stunning performance. Sitting at a Yamaha grand piano, the neo-classical pianist passionately performs the song with vigor and grace.