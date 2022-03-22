Global Spin: Watch Ateez Represent South Korea With Kinetic Performance Of "The Real"

Have you ever heard it said that a band should work as a team? Well, many K-pop groups consider themselves to be literal teams, with each member playing a part that serves the whole.

K-pop sensation ATEEZ is one such team — and if the below video is any indication, they're playing to win.

The group consists of Seong Hwa, Yun Ho, Yeo Sang, San, Min Gi, Woo Young, Jong Ho, and team leader Hong Joong. By effortlessly fusing their varied personalities into a kinetic whole, they prove they're not going away anytime soon.