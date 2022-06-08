Photo Courtesy of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum
news
2023 Music Educator Award: 207 Quarterfinalists Announced
A total of 207 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.
A total of 207 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award, a joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. In total, nearly 1,500 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to the quarterfinalists, 125 legacy applicants from 2022 will also be eligible to win the award this year. The semifinalists will be announced in September.
The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators — kindergarten through college, public and private schools — who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. The recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023, which takes place ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards.
Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion, Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.
The Music Educator Award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher — students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.
Learn more about the Music Educator Award.
See the full list of the 2023 Music Educator Award quarterfinalists below:
QUARTERFINALISTS
|Name
|School
|City
|State
|Phil Aguglia
|Kenmore East High School
|Tonawanda
|New York
|John Aguilar
|Robert Eagle Staff Middle School
|Seattle
|Washington
|Heather Akers
|Central Middle School
|Dover
|Delaware
|Calandria Allen
|West Feliciana Middle School
|Saint Francisville
|Louisiana
|Eric Allen
|Western Middle School for the Arts
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Abigail Alwin
|Clague Middle School
|Ann Arbor
|Michigan
|David Amos
|Heritage Middle School
|Painesville
|Ohio
|Bonnie Anderson
|Miller’s Point Elementary School
|Converse
|Texas
|Justin Antos
|Dwight D. Eisenhower High School
|Blue Island
|Illinois
|Rich Armstrong
|Waxahachie High School
|Waxahachie
|Texas
|Luke Aumann
|Appleton North High School
|Appleton
|Wisconsin
|Elizabeth Baker
|Ilima Intermediate School
|Ewa Beach
|Hawaii
|William Bares
|UNC Asheville
|Asheville
|North Carolina
|Andre Barnes
|Science Park High School
|Newark
|New Jersey
|Conesha Washington-Barron
|Lanier High School
|Jackson
|Mississippi
|Lyndra Bastian
|Woodstock High School
|Woodstock
|Illinois
|William Bennett
|Cane Bay High School
|Summerville
|South Carolina
|Randell Bertsche
|Conner Middle School
|Hebron
|Kentucky
|Heather Bice
|Ridgeview High School
|Orange Park
|Florida
|Mario Boccali
|Cabrillo Middle School
|Ventura
|California
|Cherie Bowe
|Pascagoula High School
|Pascagoula
|Mississippi
|Charlie Bradberry
|Iowa Park High School
|Iowa Park
|Texas
|Justin Britt
|Kingston Public Schools
|Kingston
|Oklahoma
|William Brown
|FJ Turner High School
|Beloit
|Wisconsin
|Ryan Bulgarelli
|Loyalsock Township High School
|Williamsport
|Pennsylvania
|Shantavia Burchette
|East Side High School
|Newark
|New Jersey
|John Burn
|Homestead High School
|Cupertino
|California
|Alexander Busby
|Oviedo High School
|Oviedo
|Florida
|Aaron Bush
|Foxborough High School
|Foxborough
|Massachusetts
|Meg Byrne
|Pleasant Valley High School
|Bettendorf
|Iowa
|Leonard Al Campbell Jr.
|Westbury High School
|Houston
|Texas
|Brett Carroll
|Burbank High School
|Burbank
|California
|Elizabeth Carter
|Snowden School
|Memphis
|Tennessee
|Philip Carter
|O'Fallon Township High School
|O'Fallon
|Illinois
|Francis Cathlina
|University of Memphis
|Memphis
|Tennessee
|Amberleigh Cellak
|Starbuck World IB Middle School
|Racine
|Wisconsin
|Tiffany Chiang
|Mark Twain I.S. 239
|Brooklyn
|New York
|Ernesta Chicklowski
|Roosevelt Elementary
|Tampa
|Florida
|Michael Coelho
|Ipswich High School
|Ipswich
|Massachusetts
|Leah VanDoran Cohen
|Ewa Makai Middle School
|Ewa Beach
|Hawaii
|Cory Joy Craig
|Benton Intermediate School
|Benton
|Louisiana
|Christina Crivelli
|South Fayette Intermediate School
|McDonald
|Pennsylvania
|Christine Cumberledge
|Central Junior High School
|Euless
|Texas
|Austin Cunningham
|KIPP Austin Brave High School
|Austin
|Texas
|Pamela Dawson
|DeSoto High School
|DeSoto
|Texas
|Kelly DeHaan
|Mountain Ridge High School
|Herriman
|Utah
|Maria Del Valle Brin
|The Equity Project Charter School
|New York
|New York
|Heather Dipasquale
|Todd County Middle School
|Elkton
|Kentucky
|Antoine Dolberry
|P.S. 103 Hector Fontanez School
|Bronx
|New York
|Jack A. Eaddy, Jr.
|Western Carolina University
|Cullowhee
|North Carolina
|Dominique Eade
|New England Conservatory of Music
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|Benjamin Easley
|Nolensville High School
|Nolensville
|Tennessee
|Brandon Elliott
|Moorpark College
|Moorpark
|California
|Jasmine Faulkner
|Polaris Expeditionary Learning School
|Fort Collins
|Colorado
|Daniel James Felton
|DeLaSalle High School
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Nicholas Fernandez
|Bentonville High School
|Bentonville
|Arkansas
|Kelly Ford
|Siena Heights University
|Adrian
|Michigan
|Cathryn Fowler
|Health Careers High School
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Marisa Frank
|Nashville Classical Charter School
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Jasmine Fripp
|KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Jorge L. Garcia
|Elias Herrera Middle School
|Laredo
|Texas
|Jacob Garcia
|Tennyson Middle School
|Waco
|Texas
|Tina Gibson
|Jefferson County Traditional Middle School
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alex Gittelman
|Haverford Middle School
|Havertown
|Pennsylvania
|Guillermo Gonzalez
|James A. Garfield High School
|Los Angeles
|California
|John Gordon
|Odessa High School
|Townsend
|Delaware
|Mansa Gory
|Denzel Washington School of the Arts
|Mount Vernon
|New York
|Deanna Grandstaff
|Cecil Intermediate School
|McDonald
|Pennsylvania
|Jessica Gronberg
|Hawkes Bluff Elementary
|Davie
|Florida
|Melanie Gunn
|Whitman Middle School
|Seattle
|Washington
|Amanda Hanzlik
|Edwin O. Smith High School
|Storrs
|Connecticut
|Marvin Haywood
|John Ehret High School
|Marrero
|Louisiana
|Colette Hebert
|Yonkers Public Schools
|Yonkers
|New York
|Kristin Howell
|Syosset High School
|Syosset
|New York
|Emmanuel Hudson
|Booker T. Washington High School
|Shreveport
|Louisiana
|Karla Hulne
|Blair-Taylor Middle & High School
|Blair
|Wisconsin
|(Andrea) Dalene Husky
|Chandler Traditional Academy-Liberty Campus
|Chandler
|Arizona
|Mia Ibrahim
|Health Opportunities High School
|Bronx
|New York
|Luis Ingels
|BASIS Independent Brooklyn
|Brooklyn
|New York
|Justin Janer
|Pinewood School Middle Campus
|Los Altos
|California
|Daryl Jessen
|Dakota Valley School
|North Sioux City
|South Dakota
|Mary Johnson
|Jardine Elementary
|Topeka
|Kansas
|De’Evin Johnson
|Duncanville High School
|Duncanville
|Texas
|Amir Jones
|Thomas W. Harvey High School
|Painesville
|Ohio
|Jean-Marie Kent
|Roosevelt High School
|Seattle
|Washington
|Brandon Kiesgen
|Perry High School
|Gilbert
|Arizona
|Allison Kline
|Northwestern Lehigh High School
|New Tripoli
|Pennsylvania
|Rod Kosterman
|Rockwall-Heath High School
|Rockwall
|Texas
|Joshua Krohn
|Brent Elementary School
|Washington
|District of Columbia
|Sarah Labovitz
|Arkansas State University
|Jonesboro
|Arkansas
|Eli Lambie
|Washington Lands Elementary School
|Moundsville
|West Virginia
|J. Alan Landers
|Lakenheath High School
|Lakenheath
|New Jersey
|David Leach
|Pioneer High School
|Ann Arbor
|Michigan
|Jeffrey Leager
|Central Middle School
|Dover
|Delaware
|Heather Leppard
|Girls Academic Leadership Academy
|Los Angeles
|California
|Hope Lewis
|Charles O. Dickerson High School
|Trumansburg
|New York
|Angie Liss
|Howe High School
|Howe
|Texas
|Christopher Little
|Jim Hill High School
|Jackson
|Mississippi
|Meredith Lord
|Burncoat High School
|Worcester
|Massachusetts
|Christian Lozano
|Canyon Springs High School
|Moreno Valley
|California
|Brendon Lucas
|Nyack Middle School
|Nyack
|New York
|Christian Lucas
|Mariners Christian School
|Costa Mesa
|California
|Andrew Macaione
|Benavides STEAM Academy
|Aurora
|Illinois
|Kurtina Cyntel Maholmes
|Sykes Elementary School
|Jackson
|Mississippi
|Thomas Mann
|W. Charles Akins Early College High School
|Austin
|Texas
|Jessica Martin
|Crosby Park Elementary School
|Lawton
|Oklahoma
|Jesus Martinez
|Sam Houston High School
|Arlington
|Texas
|Alison McCarrey
|Romig Middle School
|Anchorage
|Alaska
|Angie McDaniel
|Forest Creek Elementary
|Round Rock
|Texas
|Kevin McDonald
|Wellesley High School
|Wellesley
|Massachusetts
|Matt McKagan
|Lindero Canyon Middle School
|Agoura Hills
|California
|Brian McMath
|Northwest Guilford High School
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|Phillip McMullen
|Silver Creek Central Schools
|Silver Creek
|New York
|Tracy Meldrum
|Verrado High School
|Buckeye
|Arizona
|Xochilt Melendez Munguia
|Gainesville Middle School
|Gainesville
|Virginia
|A.J. Merlino
|Albright College
|Reading
|Pennsylvania
|Kris Milby
|Greenup County High School
|Greenup
|Kentucky
|Jasper Miranda
|Coleman ISD
|Coleman
|Texas
|Ashleigh Moffit
|Gateway Science Academy Middle School
|Saint Louis
|Missouri
|Dana Monteiro
|Frederick Douglass Academy
|New York
|New York
|Shelby Montgomery
|George Jenkins High School
|Lakeland
|Florida
|David Moore
|Inspire Charter Academy
|Baton Rouge
|Louisiana
|Marcus Morris
|Dorman High School
|Roebuck
|South Carolina
|Ryan Moseley
|Appoquinimink High School
|Middletown
|Delaware
|David Moss
|West Hopkins School
|Nebo
|Kentucky
|Deborah Muhlenbruck-Fleischer
|Barry and June Gunderson Middle School
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Jenny Neff
|The University of the Arts
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Ailisa Newhall
|Inglemoor High School
|Kenmore
|Washington
|Trevor Nicholas
|Senn Arts at Nicholas Senn High School
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Vicki Nichols
|Grandview Elementary
|Grandview
|Texas
|Heather Niederer
|Navarrete Elementary
|Chandler
|Arizona
|Adam Nobile
|Big Spring High School
|Newville
|Pennsylvania
|Benjamin Noyes
|Hillsboro High School
|Hillsboro
|Oregon
|Tanner Oglesby
|Bryant High School
|Bryant
|Arkansas
|Jeremy Overbeck
|Century High School
|Bismarck
|North Dakota
|John Pachence
|Penn State University, Abington College
|Abington
|Pennsylvania
|Donald Edward Padgett
|Hartford Conservatory School of Music
|Hartford
|Connecticut
|Jennifer Page
|Niles North High School
|Skokie
|Illinois
|Robert Pate Jr.
|L.W. Higgins High School
|Marrero
|Louisiana
|Carrie Pawelski
|Jefferson Middle School
|Jamestown
|New York
|Jordan Peters
|Dr. E Alma Flagg School
|Newark
|New Jersey
|Sedric Pinkney
|O. Henry Middle School
|Austin
|Texas
|Brendan Pitts
|Berrien High School
|Nashville
|Georgia
|Matthew Pitts
|Robert JC Rice Elementary School
|Gilbert
|Arizona
|Coutney Powers
|South Philadelphia High School
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Natalie Pratt
|Brentwood High School
|Brentwood
|Tennessee
|Harvey G. Price Jr.
|Muskogee High School
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma
|William Rank
|Oak Prairie Junior High School
|Lockport
|Illinois
|Brett Rankin
|Wilde Lake High School
|Columbia
|Maryland
|Annie Ray
|Annandale High School
|Annandale
|Virginia
|Tracy Resseguie
|Staley High School
|Kansas City
|Missouri
|Bethany Robinson
|Noblesville High School
|Noblesville
|Indiana
|Marcos Rodriguez
|Avant Garde Academy of Broward
|Hollywood
|Florida
|John Ross
|Appalachian State University
|Boone
|North Carolina
|Nikia Russell
|Success Preparatory @ Thurgood Marshall
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Giovanni Santos
|La Sierra University
|Riverside
|California
|Mathew Schick
|Crescenta Valley High School
|La Crescenta
|California
|Kyle Schoeller
|Northside Elementary
|Rogers
|Arkansas
|Ruth Schwartz
|Chugiak High School
|Chugiak
|Alaska
|Laura Shapovalov
|Walden III Middle School
|Racine
|Wisconsin
|Jim Sheffer
|Medford Memorial Middle School
|Medford
|New Jersey
|Matthew Shephard
|Meridian Early College High School
|Sanford
|Michigan
|Shahniz Shirazi
|Arizona Conservatory for Arts and Academics
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Katie Silcott
|Olentangy Shanahan Middle School
|Lewis Center
|Ohio
|Dylan Sims
|York Middle School
|York
|South Carolina
|Thomas Slater
|Chestnut Oaks Middle School
|Sumter
|South Carolina
|Michele Slone
|Urbana Elementary and Jr. High School
|Urbana
|Ohio
|Tony Small
|Pallotti Arts Academy
|Laurel
|Maryland
|Benjamin Smith
|Escalante Middle School
|Durango
|Colorado
|Andrew Smith
|Charlotte Central School
|Charlotte
|Vermont
|Ashleigh Spatz
|Burgess Peterson Elementary
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|James Spence
|Berta Cabaza Middle School
|San Benito
|Texas
|Wayne Splettstoeszer
|Torrington High School
|Torrington
|Connecticut
|David Starnes
|Kennesaw Mountain High School
|Kennesaw
|Georgia
|Elizabeth Steege
|Case High School
|Racine
|Wisconsin
|Jonathan Steltzer
|Wayne County High School
|Jesup
|Georgia
|Lawrence Stoffel
|California State University, Northridge
|Los Angeles
|California
|Tyler Swick
|Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary
|Henderson
|Nevada
|Cami Tedoldi
|Foxborough High School
|Foxborough
|Massachusetts
|Kylie Teston
|Leonardtown High School
|Leonardtown
|Maryland
|Timothy Thomas
|Basic Academy of International Studies
|Henderson
|Nevada
|Kaitlynn Tobias
|Lake Asbury Elementary School
|Green Cove Springs
|Florida
|Jonathan Todd
|Crestdale Middle School
|Matthews
|North Carolina
|Michael Tosh
|Chapel Hill ISD High School
|Mount Pleasant
|Texas
|Matthew Trevino
|Roan Forest Elementary
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Susan Trost
|Gateway Elementary
|Conneaut
|Ohio
|Alexis True
|Thomas Downey High School
|Modesto
|California
|Alice Tsui
|New Bridges Elementary
|Brooklyn
|New York
|Gregory Urban
|Dunedin Highland Middle School
|Dunedin
|Florida
|Jon Usher
|Hidden Springs Elementary School
|Moreno Valley
|California
|Michael Vasquez
|Charles L. Kuentz Jr. Elementary
|Helotes
|Texas
|Aaron Vogel
|Mountain Ridge High School
|Glendale
|Arizona
|Derrick Walker
|Cedar Hill High School
|Cedar Hill
|Texas
|Timothy Wallner
|Juan Navarro Early College High School
|Austin
|Texas
|Antwuan Walters
|Heights High School
|Houston
|Texas
|Bryen Warfield
|Homestead High School
|Fort Wayne
|Indiana
|Sarah Wehmeier Aparicio
|Waukesha South High School
|Waukesha
|Wisconsin
|Tammy White
|Kiser Middle School
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|Christopher White
|Hickory Ridge High School
|Harrisburg
|North Carolina
|Alexander Wilga
|Davenport Central High School
|Davenport
|Iowa
|Tyron Williams
|New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities IV
|Far Rockaway
|New York
|Krista Williams
|Chastang-Fournier
|Mobile
|Alabama
|Kelly Winovich
|Northgate Middle & Senior High School
|Pittsburgh
|Pennsylvania
|Hayley Winslow
|Snow Canyon Middle School
|St. George
|Utah
|John Woodrome
|Permian High School
|Odessa
|Texas
|Tammy Yi
|Chapman University
|Orange
|California
|Ronnie Ziccardi
|Avonworth Elementary School
|Pittsburgh
|Pennsylvania
LEGACY APPLICANTS
|Name
|School
|City
|State
|Keely (O’Hara) Abeln
|Parkway South Middle School
|Ballwin
|Missouri
|Adrian Adams
|Richland Northeast High School
|Columbia
|South Carolina
|Shirene Agahi-Patterson
|Denver South High School
|Denver
|Colorado
|John Aguilar
|Robert Eagle Staff Middle School
|Seattle
|Washington
|David Allinder
|Shades Valley High School
|Birmingham
|Alabama
|Kathryn Ananda-Owens
|St. Olaf College
|Northfield
|Minnesota
|Jeanne Andrews
|Pauline Petway Elementary School
|Vineland
|New Jersey
|Tristianne Asbury
|Noble High School
|Noble
|Oklahoma
|Michelle Bade
|West View Elementary
|Muncie
|Indiana
|Andrew Bennett
|Fredonia High School
|Fredonia
|New York
|Gregory Bennett
|Middletown High School
|Middletown
|New York
|Brandon Benson
|J. U. Blacksher School
|Uriah
|Alabama
|Gary Bernice
|Springfield High School of Science and Technology
|Springfield
|Massachusetts
|Robert Bertke
|St. Francis School
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Monica Bertran
|St. Charles East High School
|St. Charles
|Illinois
|Justin Binek
|Kansas City Kansas Community College
|Kansas City
|Kansas
|Michael Blostein
|Averill Park High School
|Averill Park
|New York
|Darrell Boston
|Loretto High School
|Loretto
|Tennessee
|Andrew Bowerly
|Tenino High School & Middle School
|Tenino
|Washington
|Jonathan Boysen
|Eastside Catholic School
|Sammamish
|Washington
|Sedalia Brown
|Christel House Watanabe Manual High School
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Matthew Brusseau
|Davie County High School
|Mocksville
|North Carolina
|Ben Burge
|Jones College
|Ellisville
|Mississippi
|Teresa Cameron
|Eastside Elementary School
|Lake City
|Florida
|Jessica Campbell
|Legacy Traditional School - NW Tucson
|Tucson
|Arizona
|Jennifer Canales
|Weeksville Elementary
|Elizabeth City
|North Carolina
|Helen Capehart
|Bridgeport Middle School
|Bridgeport
|Texas
|Marcos Carreras
|Springfield Conservatory of The Arts
|Springfield
|Massachusetts
|Josh Chapel
|Deerfield Windsor School
|Albany
|Georgia
|Christopher Clark
|Case Western Reserve University
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|Kessler Cuffman
|Howard Connect Academy
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee
|Nicole Davidson
|Susan E. Wiley Elementary School
|Copiague
|New York
|Beth Davies
|Franklin Middle School
|Cedar Rapids
|Iowa
|Robert DeSantis
|Millville High School
|Millville
|New Jersey
|Shelby Dickey
|Gorzycki Middle School
|Austin
|Texas
|Thomas DiNuoscio
|Northeastern High School
|Springfield
|Ohio
|Heather Dipasquale
|Todd County Middle School
|Elkton
|Kentucky
|Doris Doyon
|Mt. San Antonio College
|Walnut
|California
|Dale Duncan
|Henderson Middle School
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Cuauhtemoc ("Moc") Escobedo
|Eckstein Middle School
|Seattle
|Washington
|Wayne Fanning
|Niu Valley Middle School
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|Jordan Ford
|Norwood Elementary School
|Birmingham
|Alabama
|Nicholas Gaudette
|Edina High School
|Edina
|Minnesota
|Julie Gentry
|Westover Hills Elementary School
|Richmond
|Virginia
|Andrew Gibb-Clark
|Kirkwood High School
|Kirkwood
|Missouri
|Ryan Gonzales
|James Monroe High School
|Los Angeles
|California
|Vivian Gonzalez
|Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer
|Miami
|Florida
|Robert Green
|Lakeland High School
|White Lake
|Michigan
|Keith Griffis
|Walter L. Sickles High School
|Tampa
|Florida
|Shanti Gruber
|Glenwood Springs High School & Middle School
|Glenwood Springs
|Colorado
|Melissa Gustafson-Hinds
|O'Fallon Township High School
|O’ Fallon
|Illinois
|Matthew Hammong
|Lawrence County High School
|Louisa
|Kentucky
|Montgomery Hill
|Marion High School
|Marion
|Arkansas
|Michael Huebner
|Kennesaw Mountain High School
|Kennesaw
|Georgia
|Gene Hundley
|Swainsboro Middle School
|Swainsboro
|Georgia
|William R. Jenks
|South Charleston Middle School
|South Charleston
|West Virginia
|Natalie Kerr
|Bloomfield High School
|Bloomfield
|New Jersey
|Robin King
|Fountain International Magnet School
|Pueblo
|Colorado
|Scott Krijnen
|Castillero Middle School
|San Jose
|California
|Marissa Kyser
|Spokane R-VII
|Spokane
|Missouri
|John Alan Landers
|Lakenheath High School
|APO
|U.S. Armed Forces –
|Jacqueline Langley
|Haverford Middle School
|Havertown
|Pennsylvania
|Brandon Larsen
|Herriman High School
|Herriman
|Utah
|Derek Larson
|St. Regis School
|St. Regis
|Montana
|Matthew Leder
|Gadsden State Community College
|Gadsden
|Alabama
|Monica Leimer
|DeLand High School
|DeLand
|Florida
|Michael Linert
|Westminster High School
|Westminster
|Colorado
|Kevin Longwill
|Abington School District
|Abington
|Pennsylvania
|Wes Lowe
|The King's Academy
|West Palm Beach
|Florida
|Pamela Lowell
|Cranston High School East
|Cranston
|Rhode Island
|Matt Martindale
|Shelby County High School
|Columbiana
|Alabama
|Jesus Martinez
|Sam Houston High School
|Arlington
|Texas
|Atsuko Haarz
|Richwoods High School
|Peoria
|Illinois
|Emily Maurer
|Slidell Junior High School
|Slidell
|Louisiana
|Margaret Maurice
|Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|Eric McAllister
|Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Richard McCready
|River Hill High School
|Columbia
|Maryland
|Angela McKenna
|Classen SAS @ NE High School
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|Bob Mecozzi
|Amos Alonzo Stagg High School
|Palos Hills
|Illinois
|A.J. Merlino
|Albright College
|Reading
|Pennsylvania
|Amberle Mitchell
|Washington High School
|Fremont
|California
|Wanda Mitchell
|Hampton High School
|Hampton
|Virginia
|Charles Moorer
|McArthur High School
|Hollywood
|Florida
|Lauren Morabito
|Hendrick Hudson High School
|Montrose
|New York
|Alicia Mulloy
|Liberty Middle School
|Madison
|Alabama
|Christopher Nicholas
|West Adams Preparatory High School
|Los Angeles
|California
|Jason Noble
|Scarsdale High School
|Scarsdale
|New York
|Laura O’Konski
|Liberty High School
|Bealeton
|Virginia
|Meredith Olson
|Elmwood Elementary
|Elmwood Park
|Illinois
|Todd Oxford
|Texas State University School of Music
|San Marcos
|Texas
|Brian Parrish
|Parkway West High School
|Chesterfield
|Missouri
|Robert Pettigrew
|Westside High School
|Anderson
|South Carolina
|Daniel Philpott-Jones
|Mohonasen High School
|Schenectady
|New York
|Ær Queen
|Braddock Elementary School
|Annandale
|Virginia
|Michael Rais
|Frost Middle School
|Livonia
|Michigan
|Marc Ratner
|Mineola UFSD
|Garden City Park
|New York
|Christopher Redd
|Dover High School
|Dover
|Ohio
|Kathleen Riser
|Scott Central Attendance Center
|Forest
|Mississippi
|Raymond Roberts
|Milwaukee High School of the Arts
|Milwaukee
|Wisconsin
|Sarah Ruff
|Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts
|Miami
|Florida
|Caitlin Schmidt
|JL Long Middle School
|Dallas
|Texas
|Dustin Shrum
|Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
|St. Louis
|Missouri
|Andrew Smigielski
|Forrest County Agricultural High School
|Brooklyn
|Mississippi
|Michael Francis Smith
|Bourne Intermediate School
|Bourne
|Massachusetts
|Derek Smith
|Hickory Ridge Middle School
|Harrisburg
|North Carolina
|Patrick Smith
|Cooperative Arts & Humanities Magnet High School
|New Haven
|Connecticut
|Jordan Stehle
|Matthew Whaley Elementary School
|Williamsburg
|Virginia
|Cindy Stone
|Belgrade Middle School & High School
|Belgrade
|Montana
|Elizabeth Taylor
|La Crosse Elementary School
|La Crosse
|Virginia
|Laura Taylor
|Unity Junior High
|Cicero
|Illinois
|Bill Tiberio
|Fairport High School
|Fairport
|New York
|Sarah Todd
|Mary Lyon Elementary School
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Michael Tosh
|Chapel Hill High School
|Mount Pleasant
|Texas
|Julie Trent
|Glendale High School
|Glendale
|Arizona
|Patrick Van Arsdale
|Ben Davis High School
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|EJ Villanueva
|Orange Grove Elementary School
|Anaheim
|California
|Derrick Walker
|Cedar Hill High School
|Cedar Hill
|Texas
|Heaven Watson-Weary
|Hunter Huss High School
|Gastonia
|North Carolina
|Christopher Weatherly
|Christopher Weatherly
|Washington
|District of Columbia
|Carissa Werner
|Ries Elementary
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Tammy White
|Kiser Middle School
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|Brian Willett
|Monrovia High School
|Monrovia
|Indiana
|Jacquelin Witherspoon
|J C Magill Elementary School
|Loganville
|Georgia
|Arthur Wright, III
|Berkmar High School
|Lilburn
|Georgia
|Jayme Zimmerman
|Bellefonte Elementary School
|Bellefonte
|Pennsylvania
