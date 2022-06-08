searchsearch
2023 Music Educator Award: 207 Quarterfinalists Announced
Music Educator Award

Photo Courtesy of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum

news

2023 Music Educator Award: 207 Quarterfinalists Announced

Facebook
Twitter

A total of 207 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.

GRAMMYs/Jun 8, 2022 - 06:29 pm

A total of 207 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award, a joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. In total, nearly 1,500 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to the quarterfinalists, 125 legacy applicants from 2022 will also be eligible to win the award this year. The semifinalists will be announced in September.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators — kindergarten through college, public and private schools — who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. The recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023, which takes place ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are officially here. See the complete list of nominees across all 91 GRAMMY categories.

Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion, Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.

The Music Educator Award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher — students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.

Learn more about the Music Educator Award.

See the full list of the 2023 Music Educator Award quarterfinalists below:

QUARTERFINALISTS

Name School City State
Phil Aguglia Kenmore East High School Tonawanda New York
John Aguilar Robert Eagle Staff Middle School Seattle Washington
Heather Akers Central Middle School Dover Delaware
Calandria Allen West Feliciana Middle School Saint Francisville Louisiana
Eric Allen Western Middle School for the Arts Louisville Kentucky
Abigail Alwin Clague Middle School Ann Arbor Michigan
David Amos Heritage Middle School Painesville Ohio
Bonnie Anderson Miller’s Point Elementary School Converse Texas
Justin Antos Dwight D. Eisenhower High School Blue Island Illinois
Rich Armstrong Waxahachie High School Waxahachie Texas
Luke Aumann Appleton North High School Appleton Wisconsin
Elizabeth Baker Ilima Intermediate School Ewa Beach Hawaii
William Bares UNC Asheville Asheville North Carolina
Andre Barnes Science Park High School Newark New Jersey
Conesha Washington-Barron Lanier High School Jackson Mississippi
Lyndra Bastian Woodstock High School Woodstock Illinois
William Bennett Cane Bay High School Summerville South Carolina
Randell Bertsche Conner Middle School Hebron Kentucky
Heather Bice Ridgeview High School Orange Park Florida
Mario Boccali Cabrillo Middle School Ventura California
Cherie Bowe Pascagoula High School Pascagoula Mississippi
Charlie Bradberry Iowa Park High School Iowa Park Texas
Justin Britt Kingston Public Schools Kingston Oklahoma
William Brown FJ Turner High School Beloit Wisconsin
Ryan Bulgarelli Loyalsock Township High School Williamsport Pennsylvania
Shantavia Burchette East Side High School Newark New Jersey
John Burn Homestead High School Cupertino California
Alexander Busby Oviedo High School Oviedo Florida
Aaron Bush Foxborough High School Foxborough Massachusetts
Meg Byrne Pleasant Valley High School Bettendorf Iowa
Leonard Al Campbell Jr. Westbury High School Houston Texas
Brett Carroll Burbank High School Burbank California
Elizabeth Carter Snowden School Memphis Tennessee
Philip Carter O'Fallon Township High School O'Fallon Illinois
Francis Cathlina University of Memphis Memphis Tennessee
Amberleigh Cellak Starbuck World IB Middle School Racine Wisconsin
Tiffany Chiang Mark Twain I.S. 239 Brooklyn New York
Ernesta Chicklowski Roosevelt Elementary Tampa Florida
Michael Coelho Ipswich High School Ipswich Massachusetts
Leah VanDoran Cohen Ewa Makai Middle School Ewa Beach Hawaii
Cory Joy Craig Benton Intermediate School Benton Louisiana
Christina Crivelli South Fayette Intermediate School McDonald Pennsylvania
Christine Cumberledge Central Junior High School Euless Texas
Austin Cunningham KIPP Austin Brave High School Austin Texas
Pamela Dawson DeSoto High School DeSoto Texas
Kelly DeHaan Mountain Ridge High School Herriman Utah
Maria Del Valle Brin The Equity Project Charter School New York New York
Heather Dipasquale Todd County Middle School Elkton Kentucky
Antoine Dolberry P.S. 103 Hector Fontanez School Bronx New York
Jack A. Eaddy, Jr. Western Carolina University Cullowhee North Carolina
Dominique Eade New England Conservatory of Music Boston Massachusetts
Benjamin Easley Nolensville High School Nolensville Tennessee
Brandon Elliott Moorpark College Moorpark California
Jasmine Faulkner Polaris Expeditionary Learning School Fort Collins Colorado
Daniel James Felton DeLaSalle High School Minneapolis Minnesota
Nicholas Fernandez Bentonville High School Bentonville Arkansas
Kelly Ford Siena Heights University Adrian Michigan
Cathryn Fowler Health Careers High School San Antonio Texas
Marisa Frank Nashville Classical Charter School Nashville Tennessee
Jasmine Fripp KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School Nashville Tennessee
Jorge L. Garcia Elias Herrera Middle School Laredo Texas
Jacob Garcia Tennyson Middle School Waco Texas
Tina Gibson Jefferson County Traditional Middle School Louisville Kentucky
Alex Gittelman Haverford Middle School Havertown Pennsylvania
Guillermo Gonzalez James A. Garfield High School Los Angeles California
John Gordon Odessa High School Townsend Delaware
Mansa Gory Denzel Washington School of the Arts Mount Vernon New York
Deanna Grandstaff Cecil Intermediate School McDonald Pennsylvania
Jessica Gronberg Hawkes Bluff Elementary Davie Florida
Melanie Gunn Whitman Middle School Seattle Washington
Amanda Hanzlik Edwin O. Smith High School Storrs Connecticut
Marvin Haywood John Ehret High School Marrero Louisiana
Colette Hebert Yonkers Public Schools Yonkers New York
Kristin Howell Syosset High School Syosset New York
Emmanuel Hudson Booker T. Washington High School Shreveport Louisiana
Karla Hulne Blair-Taylor Middle & High School Blair Wisconsin
(Andrea) Dalene Husky Chandler Traditional Academy-Liberty Campus Chandler Arizona
Mia Ibrahim Health Opportunities High School Bronx New York
Luis Ingels BASIS Independent Brooklyn Brooklyn New York
Justin Janer Pinewood School Middle Campus Los Altos California
Daryl Jessen Dakota Valley School North Sioux City South Dakota
Mary Johnson Jardine Elementary Topeka Kansas
De’Evin Johnson Duncanville High School Duncanville Texas
Amir Jones Thomas W. Harvey High School Painesville Ohio
Jean-Marie Kent Roosevelt High School Seattle Washington
Brandon Kiesgen Perry High School Gilbert Arizona
Allison Kline Northwestern Lehigh High School New Tripoli Pennsylvania
Rod Kosterman Rockwall-Heath High School Rockwall Texas
Joshua Krohn Brent Elementary School Washington District of Columbia
Sarah Labovitz Arkansas State University Jonesboro Arkansas
Eli Lambie Washington Lands Elementary School Moundsville West Virginia
J. Alan Landers Lakenheath High School Lakenheath New Jersey
David Leach Pioneer High School Ann Arbor Michigan
Jeffrey Leager Central Middle School Dover Delaware
Heather Leppard Girls Academic Leadership Academy Los Angeles California
Hope Lewis Charles O. Dickerson High School Trumansburg New York
Angie Liss Howe High School Howe Texas
Christopher Little Jim Hill High School Jackson Mississippi
Meredith Lord Burncoat High School Worcester Massachusetts
Christian Lozano Canyon Springs High School Moreno Valley California
Brendon Lucas Nyack Middle School Nyack New York
Christian Lucas Mariners Christian School Costa Mesa California
Andrew Macaione Benavides STEAM Academy Aurora Illinois
Kurtina Cyntel Maholmes Sykes Elementary School Jackson Mississippi
Thomas Mann W. Charles Akins Early College High School Austin Texas
Jessica Martin Crosby Park Elementary School Lawton Oklahoma
Jesus Martinez Sam Houston High School Arlington Texas
Alison McCarrey Romig Middle School Anchorage Alaska
Angie McDaniel Forest Creek Elementary Round Rock Texas
Kevin McDonald Wellesley High School Wellesley Massachusetts
Matt McKagan Lindero Canyon Middle School Agoura Hills California
Brian McMath Northwest Guilford High School Greensboro North Carolina
Phillip McMullen Silver Creek Central Schools Silver Creek New York
Tracy Meldrum Verrado High School Buckeye Arizona
Xochilt Melendez Munguia Gainesville Middle School Gainesville Virginia
A.J. Merlino Albright College Reading Pennsylvania
Kris Milby Greenup County High School Greenup Kentucky
Jasper Miranda Coleman ISD Coleman Texas
Ashleigh Moffit Gateway Science Academy Middle School Saint Louis Missouri
Dana Monteiro Frederick Douglass Academy New York New York
Shelby Montgomery George Jenkins High School Lakeland Florida
David Moore Inspire Charter Academy Baton Rouge Louisiana
Marcus Morris Dorman High School Roebuck South Carolina
Ryan Moseley Appoquinimink High School Middletown Delaware
David Moss West Hopkins School Nebo Kentucky
Deborah Muhlenbruck-Fleischer Barry and June Gunderson Middle School Las Vegas Nevada
Jenny Neff The University of the Arts Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Ailisa Newhall Inglemoor High School Kenmore Washington
Trevor Nicholas Senn Arts at Nicholas Senn High School Chicago Illinois
Vicki Nichols Grandview Elementary Grandview Texas
Heather Niederer Navarrete Elementary Chandler Arizona
Adam Nobile Big Spring High School Newville Pennsylvania
Benjamin Noyes Hillsboro High School Hillsboro Oregon
Tanner Oglesby Bryant High School Bryant Arkansas
Jeremy Overbeck Century High School Bismarck North Dakota
John Pachence Penn State University, Abington College Abington Pennsylvania
Donald Edward Padgett Hartford Conservatory School of Music Hartford Connecticut
Jennifer Page Niles North High School Skokie Illinois
Robert Pate Jr. L.W. Higgins High School Marrero Louisiana
Carrie Pawelski Jefferson Middle School Jamestown New York
Jordan Peters Dr. E Alma Flagg School Newark New Jersey
Sedric Pinkney O. Henry Middle School Austin Texas
Brendan Pitts Berrien High School Nashville Georgia
Matthew Pitts Robert JC Rice Elementary School Gilbert Arizona
Coutney Powers South Philadelphia High School Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Natalie Pratt Brentwood High School Brentwood Tennessee
Harvey G. Price Jr. Muskogee High School Muskogee Oklahoma
William Rank Oak Prairie Junior High School Lockport Illinois
Brett Rankin Wilde Lake High School Columbia Maryland
Annie Ray Annandale High School Annandale Virginia
Tracy Resseguie Staley High School Kansas City Missouri
Bethany Robinson Noblesville High School Noblesville Indiana
Marcos Rodriguez Avant Garde Academy of Broward Hollywood Florida
John Ross Appalachian State University Boone North Carolina
Nikia Russell Success Preparatory @ Thurgood Marshall New Orleans Louisiana
Giovanni Santos La Sierra University Riverside California
Mathew Schick Crescenta Valley High School La Crescenta California
Kyle Schoeller Northside Elementary Rogers Arkansas
Ruth Schwartz Chugiak High School Chugiak Alaska
Laura Shapovalov Walden III Middle School Racine Wisconsin
Jim Sheffer Medford Memorial Middle School Medford New Jersey
Matthew Shephard Meridian Early College High School Sanford Michigan
Shahniz Shirazi Arizona Conservatory for Arts and Academics Phoenix Arizona
Katie Silcott Olentangy Shanahan Middle School Lewis Center Ohio
Dylan Sims York Middle School York South Carolina
Thomas Slater Chestnut Oaks Middle School Sumter South Carolina
Michele Slone Urbana Elementary and Jr. High School Urbana Ohio
Tony Small Pallotti Arts Academy Laurel Maryland
Benjamin Smith Escalante Middle School Durango Colorado
Andrew Smith Charlotte Central School Charlotte Vermont
Ashleigh Spatz Burgess Peterson Elementary Atlanta Georgia
James Spence Berta Cabaza Middle School San Benito Texas
Wayne Splettstoeszer Torrington High School Torrington Connecticut
David Starnes Kennesaw Mountain High School Kennesaw Georgia
Elizabeth Steege Case High School Racine Wisconsin
Jonathan Steltzer Wayne County High School Jesup Georgia
Lawrence Stoffel California State University, Northridge Los Angeles California
Tyler Swick Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary Henderson Nevada
Cami Tedoldi Foxborough High School Foxborough Massachusetts
Kylie Teston Leonardtown High School Leonardtown Maryland
Timothy Thomas Basic Academy of International Studies Henderson Nevada
Kaitlynn Tobias Lake Asbury Elementary School Green Cove Springs Florida
Jonathan Todd Crestdale Middle School Matthews North Carolina
Michael Tosh Chapel Hill ISD High School Mount Pleasant Texas
Matthew Trevino Roan Forest Elementary San Antonio Texas
Susan Trost Gateway Elementary Conneaut Ohio
Alexis True Thomas Downey High School Modesto California
Alice Tsui New Bridges Elementary Brooklyn New York
Gregory Urban Dunedin Highland Middle School Dunedin Florida
Jon Usher Hidden Springs Elementary School Moreno Valley California
Michael Vasquez Charles L. Kuentz Jr. Elementary Helotes Texas
Aaron Vogel Mountain Ridge High School Glendale Arizona
Derrick Walker Cedar Hill High School Cedar Hill Texas
Timothy Wallner Juan Navarro Early College High School Austin Texas
Antwuan Walters Heights High School Houston Texas
Bryen Warfield Homestead High School Fort Wayne Indiana
Sarah Wehmeier Aparicio Waukesha South High School Waukesha Wisconsin
Tammy White Kiser Middle School Greensboro North Carolina
Christopher White Hickory Ridge High School Harrisburg North Carolina
Alexander Wilga Davenport Central High School Davenport Iowa
Tyron Williams New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities IV Far Rockaway New York
Krista Williams Chastang-Fournier Mobile Alabama
Kelly Winovich Northgate Middle & Senior High School Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
Hayley Winslow Snow Canyon Middle School St. George Utah
John Woodrome Permian High School Odessa Texas
Tammy Yi Chapman University Orange California
Ronnie Ziccardi Avonworth Elementary School Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

LEGACY APPLICANTS

Name School City State
Keely (O’Hara) Abeln Parkway South Middle School Ballwin Missouri
Adrian Adams Richland Northeast High School Columbia South Carolina
Shirene Agahi-Patterson Denver South High School Denver Colorado
John Aguilar Robert Eagle Staff Middle School Seattle Washington
David Allinder Shades Valley High School Birmingham Alabama
Kathryn Ananda-Owens St. Olaf College Northfield Minnesota
Jeanne Andrews Pauline Petway Elementary School Vineland New Jersey
Tristianne Asbury Noble High School Noble Oklahoma
Michelle Bade West View Elementary Muncie Indiana
Andrew Bennett Fredonia High School Fredonia New York
Gregory Bennett Middletown High School Middletown New York
Brandon Benson J. U. Blacksher School Uriah Alabama
Gary Bernice Springfield High School of Science and Technology Springfield Massachusetts
Robert Bertke St. Francis School Louisville Kentucky
Monica Bertran St. Charles East High School St. Charles Illinois
Justin Binek Kansas City Kansas Community College Kansas City Kansas
Michael Blostein Averill Park High School Averill Park New York
Darrell Boston Loretto High School Loretto Tennessee
Andrew Bowerly Tenino High School & Middle School Tenino Washington
Jonathan Boysen Eastside Catholic School Sammamish Washington
Sedalia Brown Christel House Watanabe Manual High School Indianapolis Indiana
Matthew Brusseau Davie County High School Mocksville North Carolina
Ben Burge Jones College Ellisville Mississippi
Teresa Cameron Eastside Elementary School Lake City Florida
Jessica Campbell Legacy Traditional School - NW Tucson Tucson Arizona
Jennifer Canales Weeksville Elementary Elizabeth City North Carolina
Helen Capehart Bridgeport Middle School Bridgeport Texas
Marcos Carreras Springfield Conservatory of The Arts Springfield Massachusetts
Josh Chapel Deerfield Windsor School Albany Georgia
Christopher Clark Case Western Reserve University Cleveland Ohio
Kessler Cuffman Howard Connect Academy Chattanooga Tennessee
Nicole Davidson Susan E. Wiley Elementary School Copiague New York
Beth Davies Franklin Middle School Cedar Rapids Iowa
Robert DeSantis Millville High School Millville New Jersey
Shelby Dickey Gorzycki Middle School Austin Texas
Thomas DiNuoscio Northeastern High School Springfield Ohio
Heather Dipasquale Todd County Middle School Elkton Kentucky
Doris Doyon Mt. San Antonio College Walnut California
Dale Duncan Henderson Middle School Atlanta Georgia
Cuauhtemoc ("Moc") Escobedo Eckstein Middle School Seattle Washington
Wayne Fanning Niu Valley Middle School Honolulu Hawaii
Jordan Ford Norwood Elementary School Birmingham Alabama
Nicholas Gaudette Edina High School Edina Minnesota
Julie Gentry Westover Hills Elementary School Richmond Virginia
Andrew Gibb-Clark Kirkwood High School Kirkwood Missouri
Ryan Gonzales James Monroe High School Los Angeles California
Vivian Gonzalez Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer Miami Florida
Robert Green Lakeland High School White Lake Michigan
Keith Griffis Walter L. Sickles High School Tampa Florida
Shanti Gruber Glenwood Springs High School & Middle School Glenwood Springs Colorado
Melissa Gustafson-Hinds O'Fallon Township High School O’ Fallon Illinois
Matthew Hammong Lawrence County High School Louisa Kentucky
Montgomery Hill Marion High School Marion Arkansas
Michael Huebner Kennesaw Mountain High School Kennesaw Georgia
Gene Hundley Swainsboro Middle School Swainsboro Georgia
William R. Jenks South Charleston Middle School South Charleston West Virginia
Natalie Kerr Bloomfield High School Bloomfield New Jersey
Robin King Fountain International Magnet School Pueblo Colorado
Scott Krijnen Castillero Middle School San Jose California
Marissa Kyser Spokane R-VII Spokane Missouri
John Alan Landers Lakenheath High School APO U.S. Armed Forces –
Jacqueline Langley Haverford Middle School Havertown Pennsylvania
Brandon Larsen Herriman High School Herriman Utah
Derek Larson St. Regis School St. Regis Montana
Matthew Leder Gadsden State Community College Gadsden Alabama
Monica Leimer DeLand High School DeLand Florida
Michael Linert Westminster High School Westminster Colorado
Kevin Longwill Abington School District Abington Pennsylvania
Wes Lowe The King's Academy West Palm Beach Florida
Pamela Lowell Cranston High School East Cranston Rhode Island
Matt Martindale Shelby County High School Columbiana Alabama
Jesus Martinez Sam Houston High School Arlington Texas
Atsuko Haarz Richwoods High School Peoria Illinois
Emily Maurer Slidell Junior High School Slidell Louisiana
Margaret Maurice Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Charlotte North Carolina
Eric McAllister Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Las Vegas Nevada
Richard McCready River Hill High School Columbia Maryland
Angela McKenna Classen SAS @ NE High School Oklahoma City Oklahoma
Bob Mecozzi Amos Alonzo Stagg High School Palos Hills Illinois
A.J. Merlino Albright College Reading Pennsylvania
Amberle Mitchell Washington High School Fremont California
Wanda Mitchell Hampton High School Hampton Virginia
Charles Moorer McArthur High School Hollywood Florida
Lauren Morabito Hendrick Hudson High School Montrose New York
Alicia Mulloy Liberty Middle School Madison Alabama
Christopher Nicholas West Adams Preparatory High School Los Angeles California
Jason Noble Scarsdale High School Scarsdale New York
Laura O’Konski Liberty High School Bealeton Virginia
Meredith Olson Elmwood Elementary Elmwood Park Illinois
Todd Oxford Texas State University School of Music San Marcos Texas
Brian Parrish Parkway West High School Chesterfield Missouri
Robert Pettigrew Westside High School Anderson South Carolina
Daniel Philpott-Jones Mohonasen High School Schenectady New York
Ær Queen Braddock Elementary School Annandale Virginia
Michael Rais Frost Middle School Livonia Michigan
Marc Ratner Mineola UFSD Garden City Park New York
Christopher Redd Dover High School Dover Ohio
Kathleen Riser Scott Central Attendance Center Forest Mississippi
Raymond Roberts Milwaukee High School of the Arts Milwaukee Wisconsin
Sarah Ruff Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts Miami Florida
Caitlin Schmidt JL Long Middle School Dallas Texas
Dustin Shrum Central Visual and Performing Arts High School St. Louis Missouri
Andrew Smigielski Forrest County Agricultural High School Brooklyn Mississippi
Michael Francis Smith Bourne Intermediate School Bourne Massachusetts
Derek Smith Hickory Ridge Middle School Harrisburg North Carolina
Patrick Smith Cooperative Arts & Humanities Magnet High School New Haven Connecticut
Jordan Stehle Matthew Whaley Elementary School Williamsburg Virginia
Cindy Stone Belgrade Middle School & High School Belgrade Montana
Elizabeth Taylor La Crosse Elementary School La Crosse Virginia
Laura Taylor Unity Junior High Cicero Illinois
Bill Tiberio Fairport High School Fairport New York
Sarah Todd Mary Lyon Elementary School Chicago Illinois
Michael Tosh Chapel Hill High School Mount Pleasant Texas
Julie Trent Glendale High School Glendale Arizona
Patrick Van Arsdale Ben Davis High School Indianapolis Indiana
EJ Villanueva Orange Grove Elementary School Anaheim California
Derrick Walker Cedar Hill High School Cedar Hill Texas
Heaven Watson-Weary Hunter Huss High School Gastonia North Carolina
Christopher Weatherly Christopher Weatherly Washington District of Columbia
Carissa Werner Ries Elementary Las Vegas Nevada
Tammy White Kiser Middle School Greensboro North Carolina
Brian Willett Monrovia High School Monrovia Indiana
Jacquelin Witherspoon J C Magill Elementary School Loganville Georgia
Arthur Wright, III Berkmar High School Lilburn Georgia
Jayme Zimmerman Bellefonte Elementary School Bellefonte Pennsylvania

Meet The 2022 Music Educator Award Recipient: Stephen Cox On His Philosophies & Strategies For Teaching

The GRAMMY Museum Announces 'Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience,' Honoring Her Creative Legacy; Opening March 2023
Shakira performs at Super Bowl LIV in 2020

Photo: Focus On Sport / Contributor / Getty Images

news

The GRAMMY Museum Announces 'Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience,' Honoring Her Creative Legacy; Opening March 2023

Facebook
Twitter

To showcase Shakira's enduring career, the GRAMMY Museum presents 'Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience,' opening on Saturday, March 4, as part of the Museum's permanent Latin Music Gallery

GRAMMYs/Jan 26, 2023 - 03:20 pm

On Saturday, March 4, The GRAMMY Museum will open Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience, showcasing Shakira's enduring creative legacy spanning more than three decades as a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, visual artist, philanthropist, and global icon.

Visitors can see the exhibit on display in downtown Los Angeles at the Museum's permanent Latin Music Gallery.

A multi-GRAMMY-winning and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Shakira has sold more than 85 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards in addition to those from the Recording Academy. Her albums and releases consistently break records, and she is the most-viewed and -streamed Latin female artist of all time on YouTube and Spotify. She was also honored as the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year in 2011 for her artistic achievements in the Latin music industry as well as their humanitarian efforts.

"It's an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the GRAMMY Museum," Shakira said in a statement. "These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I'm so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist."

Shakira, Shakira explores the artist's musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer/songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón.

Read More: 2023 GRAMMYs Performers Announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige & More Confirmed

Early in her career, Shakira began fusing elements of her ethnicities and multicultural roots to construct a richly layered sonic universe that allowed her to grow as a creator while appealing to a worldwide audience. Partly by incorporating her Lebanese heritage on her father's side — along with Arabic dancing and the mainstream pop rock that she grew up with — she achieved international crossover success and broke boundaries for Latin artists.

To deepen visitors' appreciation and understanding of how these cultural elements have shaped every aspect of her songs, music videos, performances, and world tours, the first museum exhibit about Shakira features interactive features that provide fresh insights into her creative process.

It also includes a songwriting notebook with handwritten lyrics from her personal archive along with 40 other artifacts, acoustic and Swarovski-studded electric guitars, iconic outfits from her performances and album covers, three original films, and an immersive space that draws inspiration from her El Dorado tour.

Highlights from the Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience include:

  • Forty artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive

  • Shakira’s two 2020 Super Bowl LIV outfits (one red, one gold) and her Gibson Firebird electric guitar, covered with 70,000 black Swarovski crystals

  • Taylor acoustic guitar that Shakira uses for songwriting

  • Fender Stratocaster, covered with pink Swarovski crystals, that Shakira played on her Oral Fixation tour (2006-2007)

  • Gold Yamaha Revstar electric guitar Shakira played on her 2018 El Dorado tour

  • Iconic outfits from Shakira’s 2018 El Dorado tour

  • Leaf-covered bikini Shakira wore on the cover of her 2005 album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2

  • Songwriting notebook with handwritten lyrics

  • And more!

This announcement comes on the heels of Shakira's latest release with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53," which has made history in its own way. With the most streams in a single day for a Spanish-language song, it raked in more than 14 million streams in the first 24 hours and became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million streams. Another historic moment for Shakira, the song debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first solo woman to reach the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. She has also broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Latin artist in Spotify history. The video amassed 160 million views on YouTube in the first week. 

"Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her," said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum. "She's a serious student of music, and the GRAMMY Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry."

The GRAMMY Museum Announces Official GRAMMY Week 2023 Programming Schedule

The GRAMMY Museum Announces Official GRAMMY Week 2023 Programming Schedule
(L-R): Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and THE-DREAM

Photo: Jill Furmonvsky; courtesy of THE-DREAM

news

The GRAMMY Museum Announces Official GRAMMY Week 2023 Programming Schedule

Facebook
Twitter

Join in on the GRAMMY Museum's GRAMMY Week 2023 education programs and panels ahead of Music's Biggest Night. Here's the lineup for the upcoming, can't-miss events from Jan. 30 - Feb. 3.

GRAMMYs/Jan 23, 2023 - 02:00 pm

With the 2023 GRAMMYs just around the corner, the GRAMMY Museum has announced its official GRAMMY Week 2023 programming schedule ahead of GRAMMY Sunday.

Flush with unique education and community engagement programs, the events offer conversations, live performances and exclusive content from GRAMMY Award-winning and -nominated musicians and industry professionals. From panels discussing what it takes to have a career in the music industry to a celebration of GRAMMY nominee Muni Long, you won't want to miss the GRAMMY Museum’s GRAMMY Week programming.

Join in on these GRAMMY Week festivities from Monday, Jan. 30, to Friday, Feb. 3, with the full lineup as listed below.

Watch the 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards, on Sunday, Feb. 5, live on the CBS Television Network and live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Mon, Jan. 30:

EVENT: Careers in Music: Music Producers Panel with Isla Management

WHAT: A conversation with GRAMMY® Award-winning and -nominated producers Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Sevn Thomas, Leon Thomas, and Isla Management Founder and Manager Simon Gebrelul on the creative process, working with artists, and what it takes to have a career in the music industry as a music producer.

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

EVENT: Careers in Music: Latin Music Panel

WHAT: A conversation celebrating the culture and impact of Latin Music with singer-songwriter, Gaby Moreno, Vice President of Latin Division at Peermusic, Yvonne Drazan, and Founder and President of Cosmica Records, Gil Gastelum.

WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

Tues, Jan. 31:

EVENT: Backstage Pass: Global Music Panel

WHAT: A conversation celebrating music from around the world with GRAMMY-nominated artist Zakes Bantwini, CEO of Creative Agency GridWorldwide Adam Byars, TV/Radio personality and entrepreneur Anele Mdoda, Talent Manager and Music/Entertainment Executive Sibo Mhlungu, and Entrepreneur CEO & Founder of Bathu Sneakers Theo Baloyi. This program will also include a live performance by Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

EVENT: Backstage Pass: LGBTQ Panel & Performance presented by the Ally Coalition

WHAT: Backstage Pass is a career exploration program that gives students a first-hand look at what it takes to get a job in the music industry. This Backstage Pass program will consist of a question-and-answer session with music industry professionals from the LGBTQ community.

WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

EVENT: Celebrating GRAMMY® Nominee: Muni Long

WHAT: Join us for this exclusive GRAMMY Week event to celebrate this year’s three-time GRAMMY nominee, Muni Long, just ahead of GRAMMY Sunday. Nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, Long was an in-demand songwriter for Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Ariana Grande, and more before breaking through as a solo artist.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Click here.

Wed, Feb. 1:

EVENT: Careers in Music: 1500 Sound Academy

WHAT: 1500 Sound Academy is a trailblazing music education institution that strives to produce passionate sound creators through mentorship, positive mindset and professional development. Join us for a moderated Q&A with founders of the 1500 Sound Academy and of the legendary musical ensemble, 1500 or Nothin', GRAMMY Award winners James Fauntleroy and Larrance "Rance" Dopson.

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

EVENT: Live Out L!ve Presents: Beyond the Mainstage – Black Professionals in Live Music

WHAT: Join us as we go beyond the mainstage and explore the success, challenges and reality of being a Black professional in the live entertainment industry. In this conversation, we will hear from professionals of color who are leading innovation and change in their respective roles. Our panelists will share their journey of becoming a live industry leader and resources for breaking into the industry, and answer questions from the next generation of music industry leaders.

WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

Thurs, Feb. 2:

EVENT: Backstage Pass: Hawaii Day w/ Bobby Moderow, Jr. & Kawika Kahiapo

WHAT: A celebration of the music and culture of Hawaii, this Backstage Pass program will consist of a question-and-answer session as well as a live performance of two to three songs.

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

Fri, Feb. 3:

EVENT: Careers In Music: Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and 2023 Six-Time GRAMMY®-nominated Singer/Songwriter/Producer THE-DREAM

WHAT: A conversation with Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream discussing their background in the music industry, the importance and power of the songwriter, sustaining a career, and celebrating the songs past and present that have led to The-Dream having more than 20 GRAMMY nominations and five wins throughout his career. The-Dream is one of the first nominees for the inaugural Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Award and we are here to celebrate his achievements and those of the other great songwriters being honored including his collaboration with Nile Rodgers, Beyoncé and others on "CUFF IT."

WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

REGISTER: Click here.

Where, What Channel & How To Watch The Full 2023 GRAMMYs

Mayor Of Los Angeles Karen Bass To Give Keynote Address At 25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative During 2023 GRAMMY Week Event
(L to R): Peter Paterno, Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, and Aron Lichtshein

news

Mayor Of Los Angeles Karen Bass To Give Keynote Address At 25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative During 2023 GRAMMY Week Event

Facebook
Twitter

The Recording Academy Entertainment Law Initiative will welcome Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the keynote speaker for its annual GRAMMY Week Event.

GRAMMYs/Jan 20, 2023 - 02:00 pm

Ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, the Recording Academy Entertainment Law Initiative will welcome Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the keynote speaker for its annual GRAMMY Week Event. Mayor Bass will join leaders in the legal and creative communities at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Fri, Feb. 3, as they celebrate the work of their peers and the year-round efforts of the Entertainment Law Initiative, which aims to encourage discussion and debate around the impact of legal affairs on the music industry.

"We are honored to welcome Mayor Karen Bass to the ELI GRAMMY Week Event as we gather and celebrate with the trailblazing professionals and students who are paving the way forward in the entertainment law industry," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said. "Mayor Bass has been a longtime supporter of music creators' rights in her legislative roles, and she has a unique understanding of how the creative industries intersect with law and policy that we look forward to hearing at this year's event."

"I'm proud to support GRAMMY Week because of the role that our entertainment industry plays in powering our local economy and to encourage efforts to increase equity and opportunities for Angelenos to break into the music business," Mayor Bass said.

Mayor Bass was sworn in as L.A.'s mayor on Dec. 11, 2022, after representing California's 33rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2013 and its 37th Congressional District from 2013 to 2022 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Between 2004 and 2010, she served in the California State Assembly and was elected as Speaker in 2008. 

The event will also honor the winner and runners-up of the Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association (ABA). The contest challenges students in Juris Doctorate and Master of Laws programs at U.S. law schools to research a pressing legal issue facing the modern music industry and outline a proposed solution in a 3,000-word essay. The winner of this year's Writing Contest is Aron Lichtschein, a JD student at NYU School of Law, for his essay, "Tickets to Ride: NFTs and the Future of Concert Ticketing." Lichtschein will receive a $10,000 scholarship as well as tickets to the 2023 GRAMMY Awards and other GRAMMY Week events. As well, his essay will be published in the ABA's journal Entertainment & Sports Lawyer. Runners-up Gina Maeng and Amanda Sharp, students at Georgetown Law School and University of San Diego School of Law, respectively, will each receive $2,500 scholarships for their essays.

The Recording Academy announced last month that Peter T. Paterno, Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, will receive the 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award at the ELI GRAMMY Week Event; the award is presented each year to an attorney who has demonstrated a commitment to advancing and supporting the music community through service. 

Where, What Channel & How To Watch The Full 2023 Grammys

Global Spin Live: LAY Combines East And West With A Magnetic Performance Of "Veil" At The GRAMMY Museum
LAY

Photo: Zhang Yixing Studio

video

Global Spin Live: LAY Combines East And West With A Magnetic Performance Of "Veil" At The GRAMMY Museum

Facebook
Twitter

Chinese rapper LAY combines traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary Western choreography in this live performance of "Veil."

GRAMMYs/Jan 17, 2023 - 06:00 pm

With every release, singer/songwriter LAY has paid homage to his Chinese heritage. His latest EP, West, is no different, as he croons over the sounds of traditional instruments.

Released as a sequel to his 2021 EP, East, West continues LAY's global exploration and comprehension of western culture through the lens of his upbringing in China. "I'm a proud Chinese person first before an artist," LAY detailed in a media conference. "I just want to share the good things about my culture. I hope it inspires others to do the same."

In this episode of Global Spin Live, LAY offers a highly energetic performance of West's lead single, "Veil," at the GRAMMY Museum. He smoothly transitions between English and his native language, Mandarin.

It's a metaphor for LAY's multicultural mindset that's not only manifested in his lyricism, but additionally in the song's choreography and production; he balances contemporary hip-hop moves with the soft tapping of the Chinese erhu.

Though West presents two versions of "Veil" — one in Mandarin and one predominantly in English — LAY performs the latter on the GRAMMY Museum stage. "'Veil' is [asking listeners to] be more real. Take off your mask and show me the real you," he shares, further emphasizing the message of "Veil" that encourages listeners to share our most authentic selves.

Global Spin Live is held in conjunction with GRAMMY Museum and GRAMMY.com as a live event extension of the popular online series, Global Spin, showcasing Global Music artists. Press play on the video above to watch LAY's suave performance of "Veil," and check back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of Global Spin.

It Goes To 11: The Rose Introduces The Acoustic Guitar That's Been Part Of Their Career Since The Beginning