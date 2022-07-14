Photo: Jathan Campbell
Air Date For 2023 GRAMMYs Announced: Taking Place On Feb. 5 In Los Angeles; GRAMMY Nominations To Be Announced Nov. 15, 2022
The Recording Academy has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, which air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, from Los Angeles. Nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Recording Academy has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards. This year's GRAMMY nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with the 2023 GRAMMYs airing live Sunday, Feb. 5, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
A list of dates for the 2023 GRAMMYs process and additional details are below:
Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 – Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Product Eligibility Period
Monday, July 18, 2022 – Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Online Entry Period
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 – Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
First Round Voting
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
Nominees Announced for the 2023 GRAMMYs
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Final Round Voting
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023
2023 GRAMMYs
Details regarding specific GRAMMY Week events will be announced in the coming months. Learn more about the upcoming awards season. Access the complete 2022 Rules and Guidelines for the 65th GRAMMY Awards.
New Categories For The 2023 GRAMMYs Announced: Songwriter Of The Year, Best Video Game Soundtrack, Best Song For Social Change & More Changes
The 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards, returns to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.
The eligibility period for the 65th GRAMMY Awards is Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 – Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. All eligible awards entries must be released within this timeframe.
The Recording Academy and GRAMMY.com do not endorse any particular artist, submission or nominee over another. The results of the GRAMMY Awards, including winners and nominees, are solely dependent on the Recording Academy’s Voting Membership.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Here's What Harry Styles, Brandi Carlile & More Had To Say Backstage At The 2023 GRAMMYs
Backstage at the 2023 GRAMMYs, established and emerging stars alike — from Harry Styles to Samara Joy — opened up about what Music’s Biggest Night meant to them.
Like every edition of Music’s Biggest Night, the 2023 GRAMMYs featured a wealth of funny, touching and inspiring onstage speeches — both at the Premiere Ceremony and the main telecast.
But artists tend to express themselves differently, more intimately, backstage — and this certainly applied to GRAMMY winners and nominees at this year’s ceremony.
In the litany of videos below, see and hear stirring, extemporaneous statements from artists all over the 2023 GRAMMYs winners and nominees list, from Album Of The Year winner Harry Styles to Americana star-turned-rocker Brandi Carlile to Best Global Music Performance nominee Anoushka Shankar and beyond.
Throughout, you’ll get a better sense of the good jitters backstage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, and hear exactly what the golden gramophone means to this crop of musical visionaries.
The list of videos begins below.
Harry Styles
Samara Joy
Brandi Carlile
Steve Lacy
Muni Long
Bonnie Raitt
Kim Petras
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Anoushka Shankar
Masa Takumi
Kabaka Pyramid
Robert Glasper
Assassin's Creed
Encanto
White Sun
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images
Watch Kim Petras, Muni Long, Steve Lacy & More React To Winning Their First GRAMMY
Many first-time GRAMMY-nominees became first-time GRAMMY-winners on Sun. Feb. 5 at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Hear the first-time winners react after their GRAMMY-winning moments.
Many first-time GRAMMY-nominees struck gold at the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday, Feb. 5, where they received their very first golden gramophones.
Among the first-time nominees to become GRAMMY-winners were Samara Joy, winner of two GRAMMYs for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album; Steve Lacy, who secured the GRAMMY for Best Progressive R&B Album for Gemini Rights; Kim Petras winning alongside Sam Smith for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Unholy", and Germaine Franco of Encanto. Hear what these winners and many more had to say when they spoke with The Recording Academy and press after their GRAMMY-winning moments.
Samara Joy
Samara Joy, GRAMMY-winner for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album - Linger Awhile
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy, GRAMMY-winner for Best Progressive R&B Album - Gemini Rights
Muni Long
Muni Long, GRAMMY-winner for Best R&B Performance - "Hrs & Hrs"
Kim Petras
Kim Petras, GRAMMY-winner for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - "Unholy" with Sam Smith
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde, GRAMMY-winner for Best Country Duo/Group Performance - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce, GRAMMY-winner for Best Country Duo/Group Performance - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"
Masa Takumi
Masa Takumi, GRAMMY-winner for Best Global Music Album - Sakura
Kabaka Pyramid
Kabaka Pyramid, GRAMMY-winner for Best Reggae Album - The Kalling
Stephanie Economou
Stephanie Economou, GRAMMY-winner for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok
White Sun
White Sun, GRAMMY-winner for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album - Mystic Mirror
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Inside The 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week Event: Heartfelt Hilarity & A Dedication To Helping The Music Community
The day’s primary honoree was beloved music attorney Peter Paterno, who was honored by Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in person along with several other famous clients in a star-studded video tribute.
"I never imagined a gathering of lawyers could be so popular," laughed a man waiting patiently at a long check-in line that spiraled throughout the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3. The 25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week event was about to begin, and the hundreds of lawyers and other music industry executives in line took advantage of the opportunity to greet colleagues and joke around.
Inside the elegant ballroom, executive committee member Susan Genco spoke about the need for high caliber lawyers in the music industry. "Great songs elevate our best moments and comfort us in our worst," she said. "But behind the magic, there is plenty of complexity. As the world continues to evolve, we must be flexible and adapt. Lawyers can simplify the path, so that artists can create their music.
"The most important part of this event is not the deals you close in the reception area," she quipped. "It’s the writing contest." Gencowas referring to the thought-provoking Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association. The annual contest invites law students from all over the country to not only identify a legal issue faced by the music industry, but also propose a solution to the problem in a well-researched, 3,000-word essay.
After the winners of previous years were cheered by the crowd, 2023 runners up Gina Maeng — a 1L at Georgetown University Law — and Amanda Sharp — a 3L at the University of San Diego Law School– were recognized. Aron Lichtschein — a 3L at NYU Law — was then announced as this year’s winner. Demonstrating excellent taste in music, he mentioned Bob Dylan, Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Beach House and Harry Styles as his favorite artists. After graduation, he will be working as an associate in the Technology & Intellectual Property Transactions practice at a New York law firm.
Entertainment Law Initiative Executive Committee Chair Laurie Soriano then paid tribute to the late Howard Weitzman, and recognized the volunteer leaders who serve with her on the newly diversified committee.
Later, legendary attorney Peter Paterno was honored with the Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award, and the musician in charge of introducing him was none other than Lars Ulrich, drummer with heavy metal band Metallica.
"Nothing better than sleeping on Peter Paterno’s office floor — it’s all downhill from there," laughed Ulrich before explaining how the fate of his band was forever changed 39 years ago, when they met Paterno. "He was a perfect fit for us, and was more than happy to join our shenanigans. I have nothing but appreciation, admiration, love and respect for you."
With his ability to think out of the box, and the relentless desire to pioneer a new push forward, Paterno assisted Metallica in the seemingly impossible task of getting their recording masters returned to them. "He is, quite literally, the master of the masters," said Ulrich. "Hands down, the architect of the autonomous world that music inhabits."
A moving — and frequently hilarious — video tribute followed, including greetings from Michael Eisner, Dave Stewart, Paulina Rubio, Dr. Dre, Van Morrison and Julian Lennon, among many others. "You’re the most unlawyer lawyer I have ever met," said singer/songwriter Brian Setzer. "And the only [person] I know who would wear a zoot suit to a concert."
Paterno was received onstage with a standing ovation. The acceptance speech was peppered with his deadpan sense of humor, impeccable timing and a palpable sense of gratitude. He spoke of becoming a music fanatic in 1964 after seeing the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, and remembered a glorious first concert experience seeing Bo Diddley and Little Richard live.
"We get the clients that we deserve," he added, and reflected on the adrenaline-fueled years when he temporarily stopped practicing law, became the first president of Hollywood Records and signed Queen to the label. Four years later, he "crawled back to being a lawyer."
"I couldn’t really be in a band, so I decided instead to work with musicians," he said. His quirky sense of humor was ever present, especially as he concluded, "I don’t have any advice. I did what worked for me, so that’s my advice: do what works for me."
Before the event came to a close, newly elected Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass — the event’s keynote speaker — was introduced by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. As a Member of Congress in Washington D.C., Bass contributed to passing important laws such as the Music Modernization Act of 2018. She stressed the importance of the work Paterno, and all of his cohorts in the room that day, do for the music community.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"I believe Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world," Bass said. "And I’ve seen how we can stir the souls of the entire planet with our music. Music can shift people’s thinking, and I take it very seriously."
The Recording Academy wishes to thank Platinum Presenting Sponsor Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP and the 41 other law firms and music companies for their support of the event.
Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage
How Kendrick Lamar's 2023 GRAMMYs Wins Bolstered His GRAMMYs Legacy
The wildly talented rapper won golden gramophones in three rap categories for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and "The Heart Part 5." But as far as the GRAMMYs are concerned, that's just the tip of the iceberg.
When Kendrick Lamar stepped on stage at the 2023 GRAMMYs to receive his golden gramophone for Best Rap Album, he didn't strike a note of bravado or bluster — but of humility.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album," Lamar told the audience at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, referring to Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' plethora of raw-nerve confessionals.
"As artists, we're all entertainers — stupid, you know — and we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions," he continued. "This was one of my toughest records to make, and it allowed me to do that — and to share other people's experiences."
That Lamar could hit both artistic goalposts — bare his deepest vulnerabilities, fears and insecurities and channel them into daring and forward-thinking music — speaks to his utter magnitude as an artist. But there's a third component; for his trouble, Lamar was honored by the world's leading society of music professionals — for a staggering 17th time.
Since Lamar won his first golden gramophones for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for To Pimp a Butterfly's "I" at the 2015 GRAMMYs, he's steadily built a GRAMMYs legacy in parallel with his unstoppable creative evolution.
Naturally, Lamar is a steady presence in the rap categories — with his win for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 GRAMMYs for non-album single "The Heart Part 5," he extended his lead as the most awarded artist in that category with six.
But as nominations go, he's consistently burst past the rap categories and into the General Field. This put him in a league of rappers as bona fide superstars, alongside the likes of Jay-Z, who's been nominated for General Field categories for decades, and Drake, who received an Album Of The Year nomination in 2014 for his feature on Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Another component of Lamar's GRAMMY legacy is his malleability; he hasn't only been nominated for GRAMMYs for his universally acclaimed releases, but those in collaboration with other artists, and on soundtracks. At the 2019 GRAMMYs, Lamar was nominated for Album Of The Year for the Black Panther soundtrack — which he curated and executive produced — as well as Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for the SZA-featuring lead single, "All the Stars."
Finally — and most eye-grabbingly — Lamar has delivered at least a couple of the most unforgettable GRAMMY performances of all time, At the 2016 GRAMMYs, his literally fiery one-two salvo of "The Blacker the Berry" and "Alright" got the whole world talking. Two years later, Lamar performed a politically charged medley of "XXX," "DNA," and Jay Rock's "King's Dead," studded with military imagery and blazes of gunfire.
Lamar's latest golden gramophones have only added fuel to the rapper's boundless ascent. And with material as uncompromising and vulnerable as "The Heart Part 5" and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, these GRAMMY wins show that courage can truly pay off.
How Hip-Hop Took Over The 2023 GRAMMYs, From The Golden Anniversary To God Did