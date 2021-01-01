GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Nancy Wilson Stoically Win Best Jazz Vocal Album For 'R.S.V.P.' In 2005

When the late, great jazz singer Nancy Wilson won Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 47th GRAMMY Awards in 2005 for her album R.S.V.P. (Rare Songs, Very Personal), she didn't explode with emotion.

Rather, she kept it cool and collected—and calmly shouted out those who deserved a mention.

"There's so many people that I really would love to thank," Wilson says in the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind. "So many in the Academy who have been so kind and so gracious. And God knows, I'd like to thank my family."

Watch Wilson's stoic speech above and click here to view more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.

