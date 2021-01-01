GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Maroon 5 Win Best New Artist At The 47th GRAMMY Awards In 2005

Three ears after the release of their blockbuster debut, Songs About Jane, Maroon 5 took the stage at the 47th GRAMMY Awards in 2005 to accept the GRAMMY for Best New Artist from presenters Hoobastank and Tyra Banks.

Who did frontman Adam Levine shout out first? Kanye West, who was also up for that category along with Los Lonely Boys, Joss Stone and Gretchen Wilson.

"Kanye West, I want to thank you so much for being unbelievable," Levine says from the GRAMMY stage, holding the award aloft. (A white-suited Ye looks serene and agreeable about the results.) Levine then earnestly launches into a litany of friends, family and music biz giants who made the win possible.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch the charming speech above and click here to enjoy more episodes of the series.

