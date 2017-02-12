Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
WINS*
3
NOMINATIONS*
5
56th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best New Artist
The Heist
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Wins
Best New Artist
The Heist
Best Rap Performance
Thrift Shop
Best Rap Album
The Heist
Nominations
Album Of The Year
The Heist
Best Music Video
Can't Hold Us
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events