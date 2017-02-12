searchsearch
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Artist

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

WINS*

3

NOMINATIONS*

5

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best New Artist

The Heist

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Wins

Best New Artist

The Heist

Best Rap Performance

Thrift Shop

Best Rap Album

The Heist

Nominations

Album Of The Year

The Heist

Best Music Video

Can't Hold Us

More from the 56th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events