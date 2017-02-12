searchsearch
Jim Murray

Artist

Jim Murray

WINS*

4

NOMINATIONS*

13

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group, Choir Or Chorus

Let The Wind Blow (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jim Murray News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jim Murray

Nominations

Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group, Choir Or Chorus

Let The Wind Blow (Album)

More from the 28th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events