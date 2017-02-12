searchsearch
Jason Reitman

Artist

Jason Reitman

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

51st Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Juno

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jason Reitman News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jason Reitman

Wins

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Juno

More from the 51st Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events