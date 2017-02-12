Jackie Wilson
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
10th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rhythm & Blues Solo Vocal Performance, Male
Higher And Higher
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Jackie Wilson News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jackie Wilson
Nominations
Best Rhythm & Blues Solo Vocal Performance, Male
Higher And Higher
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events