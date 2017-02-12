Jackie Wilson News

searchsearch
Jackie Wilson

Artist

Jackie Wilson

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

10th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rhythm & Blues Solo Vocal Performance, Male

Higher And Higher

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jackie Wilson

Nominations

Best Rhythm & Blues Solo Vocal Performance, Male

Higher And Higher

