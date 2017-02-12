searchsearch
Greg Wells

Artist

Greg Wells

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

5

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Greg Wells News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Greg Wells

Nominations

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

In The Heights

