Artist

Bunny Hull

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rhythm & Blues Song

New Attitude (Single)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Bunny Hull News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bunny Hull

Wins

Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

Beverly Hills Cop

Nominations

Best Rhythm & Blues Song

New Attitude (Single)

