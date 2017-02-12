Bunny Hull News

Bunny Hull
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
28th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rhythm & Blues Song
New Attitude (Single)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
