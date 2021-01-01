Press Play At Home: Watch payton Perform Intimate Acoustic Version Of "Drive Away"

During 2020, all of our lives and lifestyles changed. For 18-year-old TikTok star payton, he decided to record and share his music with the world for the first time, even though he's been practicing guitar and working on music since he was just 9 years old.

In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, sit with rising singer/songwriter payton as he serenades you with an acoustic performance of his latest single, "Drive Away."

After you check out payton's performance, explore more episodes of Press Play At Home below.

Blackbear Talks New EP Misery Lake, Dream Collab With BTS, Making Music For His Mental Health & Fatherhood