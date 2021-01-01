searchsearch
Press Play At Home: Watch The Marías Deliver A Soothing Performance Of "Un Millón"

On the latest episode of the Press Play At Home performance series, watch alternative-pop band the Marías perfectly capture the warm feeling of love in their performance of "Un Millón"

GRAMMYs/Sep 17, 2021 - 12:51 am

True love can feel hypnotic. On the latest episode of the Press Play At Home performance series, alternative-pop band The Marías perfectly capture the mesmeric feeling of love with their warm performance of "Un Millón."

Serving as a love letter to lead singer María Zardoya's birthplace, Puerto Rico, "Un Millón" allows her to sweep the listener off their feet by pairing her commanding yet calm stage presence with her soothing delivery of the song's passionate lyrics.

As masterful as the song may sound, "Un Millón" almost didn't make it onto the Marías' recently released debut album, CINEMA, and serves as the alternative-pop band's introduction into reggaeton-inspired music.

"This is the first reggaeton-inspired track that we created," María tells GRAMMY.com. "I grew up listening to reggaeton, and we were curious to see what it would sound like if we tried making a reggaeton track."

Check out the Marías' powerful performance of "Un Millón" above and explore more episodes of Press Play At Home below.

