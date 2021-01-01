Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Andrew Watt Says No To Alcohol But Yes To Snakes In The Studio

When imagining a studio session with a highly successful musician like Andrew Watt, also known as WATT, chances are you picture the "anything goes" energy of Project X. But according to the GRAMMY-winning producer, his studio time is more Survivor-meets-Dr. Dolittle.

"You kind of have to look at yourself like an athlete," WATT says of his music mindset. "Don't eat heavy things because you're using your brain all day."

Watch below to see what other studio advice WATT offers up in the newest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas.

Whether it's his strict no-alcohol stance or his pet-friendly attitude, the superproducer seems to have found the key to success in the studio: He's worked with megastars like Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, and in 2021, he won the GRAMMY for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Scroll below for more episodes of Herbal Tea & White Sofas and find out what some of the top artists in music can't live without while on the road.

WATT On Working With Ozzy, Miley, Dua Lipa & More Ahead Of His Solo Debut LP | Up Close & Personal