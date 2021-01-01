Positive Vibes Only: Watch Blanca Perform A Sinuous Rendition Of "Even At My Worst"

In a way, the chief component of the below clip is silence. Between Blanca's impassioned vocal and some droning Nord chords is an ocean of space, demonstrating what can happen when you give a song room to breathe.

Another part of it is vulnerability: Her lyrics have that attribute in spades. "My insecurities are like a siren/Taking over me, and I can't hide them," she confesses in the song. "Even then, you see the best in me that I can't see."

In the newest episode of Positive Vibes Only, let Blanca's open-hearted performance wash over you like a wave. In an era when it's seemingly an admittance of weakness to apologize, her humility feels ever more potent.

