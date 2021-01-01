Positive Vibes Only: Watch Matthew West Perform A Simmering Version Of "Truth Be Told"

One note can be so much more than one note. When singer/songwriter Matthew West produces one sumptuous tone over a hypnotic cycle of chords, the listener's ear bends toward the bottomless depths of his vocal timbre. It doesn't hurt that the songwriting is excellent, too.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, West performs his captivating composition, "Truth Be Told," which he co-wrote with Andrew Watt and Andrew Jacob Pruis.

"There's a sign on the door, says, 'Come as you are,' but I doubt it," West croons over a sparse backing of acoustic guitar, bass, drums, and women singers. "''Cause if we lived like it was true, every Sunday morning pew would be crowded."

A commanding voice, evocative words, and music that draws you in—that's the singer/songwriter tradition at its best.

Watch Matthew West's performance of "Truth Be Told" above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

Positive Vibes Only: Israel & New Breed Perform An Ethereal Version Of "Accepted"