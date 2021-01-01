Positive Vibes Only: The Blind Boys Of Alabama Perform Soul-Soothing Cover Of "If I Had A Hammer"

In uncertain times such as these, it's hard to tell how an earnest paean for peace like Pete Seeger's "If I Had A Hammer" has practical utility. This week's Positive Vibes Only episode revisits the song in the service of healing, reconciliation and optimism.



While Blind Boys Of Alabama may be best known for their heavy-hearted version of Tom Waits' "Way Down In The Hole"—read: you've got to keep the devil down there as the Season 1 theme music to HBO's "The Wire"—they can give you the strength to carry on, too. Their gorgeous, exuberant cover of "Hammer" is proof positive of this.

At the top of the video, author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur Danielle LaPorte offers a soothing monologue about the intersection of faith and doubt. She explains why the latter isn't a bogeyman to be feared and avoided, but "an invitation for us to double down on our faith."

Watch the uplifting performance of "If I Had A Hammer" by Blind Boys Of Alabama below, and explore more episodes of GRAMMY.com's transformative Positive Vibes Only series.

Positive Vibes Only: Get Liberated With A Performance Of "Mi Libertador" By Miel San Marcos And Christine D'Clario