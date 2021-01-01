GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Outkast Humbly Win Album Of The Year For 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' In 2004

Had a long week at the races? Let Outkast's irrepressible energy take you into the weekend.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, travel 17 years back in time to witness Outkast take home a handful of major GRAMMY wins, including Album Of The Year, Best Rap Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance, at the 46th GRAMMY Awards in 2004 for their 2003 classic album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

As Faith Hill reads out the award, co-presenter Carlos Santana guilelessly raises his fists in the air as if to say, "My boys!"

In their speech, the Atlanta rappers display their trademark gratitude and humility, shouting out everyone—human and divine—who made their success possible. Plus, the extended bro hug between André 3000 and Big Boi should be how all male friends greet each other from now on—we don't make the rules!

Check out the throwback clip above and savor all the tiny moments, and click here to enjoy more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.

GRAMMY Rewind: Watch The Roots And Erykah Badu Gleefully Win Their First GRAMMY in 2000