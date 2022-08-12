GRAMMY Rewind: Miranda Lambert Wins A GRAMMY For Best Country Album In 2015 And Thanks Everyone Who Helped "Make It Happen"

Before the 57th GRAMMYs took place in February 2015, Miranda Lambert had already received many GRAMMY nominations — and in 2011, she even won Best Country Vocal Performance for her song "The House That Built Me."

However, she'd never won Best Country Album — though her projects Four the Record and Revolution had both scored nominations — until 2015, when she earned the trophy for her fifth studio album, Platinum.

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, take a look back at Lambert's heartfelt acceptance speech as she accepted her award. As soon as she took the stage, she made sure to voice some recognition for her fellow nominees — Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Lee Ann Womack and Brandy Clark — who were all watching from the audience.