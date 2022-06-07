Global Spin: Jamaican Artist Mark Clennon Premieres New Song "Kingston" With A Mesmerizing Waterfront Performance

Jamaica-born, Toronto-based artist Mark Clennon embraces his roots and musical diversity with "Kingston," a song that blends swirling melodies and a pulsing, soulful beat to evoke a heady, immersive story of young love. Ahead of its official June 16 release, Clennon premieres the new track on Global Spin.

The singer and multi-instrumentalist underscores the simple emotional power of "Kingston" with his performance. Amid a Toronto waterfront, Clennon fully immerses himself in the music as he sings and dances to the song's pulsing instrumental sections.

Behind him, the sunlight glints on the water and a gentle breeze ruffles the trees. The sounds of the waves and birds chirping make their way into the background of the track, creating a performance that swaps out story for pure, immersive, celebratory emotion. Clennon even throws in a cartwheel at the end of the song, before diving off the rock into the water as the screen turns black.