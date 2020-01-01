Maddie & Tae Perform "Die From A Broken Heart" At Home | Press Play

Maddie & Tae deliver a performance that will pull at your heartstrings in the latest edition of Press Play At Home. The country duo perform “Die From A Broken Heart” off their latest album, The Way It Feels, written two weeks after Tae went through a breakup.

They wrote the song along with Deric Ruttan and Jonathan Singleton. The award-winning duo met in Texas and have since gained fans for tracks like "Girl In A Country Song." They wrote nearly 200 songs before landing a record deal.

Watch the touching performance to learn more about the rising singer/songwriters.

