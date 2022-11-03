Press Play At Home: Kenyon Dixon Channels '70s R&B With A Smooth, Stripped-Down Performance Of "Hard Way"

Backed only by a guitar line, the singer performs in front of a circular doorway painted with brown-and-yellow rainbow stripes. The '70s vibe is very much alive, as the room around him also features shag carpet, a velvety armchair and a small, vintage-looking television set.

In this episode of Press Play at Home , Dixon's penchant for old-school music is once again on full display — this time, in his own original song, "Hard Way," a track from his early 2021 LP, Expectations. An emotional, tender song featuring plenty of sultry vocal runs, the track encapsulates all the melodic earnestness of classic R&B, and Dixon keeps the throwback vibes going with the visual aesthetics of his performance.

It's no secret that Kenyon Dixon loves soulful music. His version of "Bring it On Home to Me" — a Sam Cooke tribute, and a collaboration with PJ Morton , BJ The Chicago Kid and Charlie Bereal — even earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance this year.

Both in his music and in conversation, Dixon is a proud advocate for the return of R&B's traditional roots. In a 2022 interview with Rated R&B, he expounded on his passion for promoting his favorite kind of music.

"Anytime I'm talking about the world needing more R&B, it's my attempt at trying to amplify classic R&B and kill the conversation that nobody's doing it," he explained.

Elsewhere in that interview, Dixon points to the release of his Expectations album as a cornerstone for his decision to keep flying the flag for the genre. "The response to Expectations let me know that people were still yearning for classic R&B. I wanted to be as intimate as possible in the R&B space, even getting closer to my fans and understanding what they love about [my music]."

In the two years since Expectations dropped, he has done exactly that: Dixon's latest project, Closer, "[breaks] down the core elements of R&B," he said, adding, "I even asked myself what I love about R&B."

Press play on the video above to watch Dixon keep the fire of classic R&B burning, and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more new episodes of Press Play at Home.

