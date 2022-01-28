GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Kanye West Honor His Late Mother As He Wins Best Rap Album In 2008

By 2008, Kanye West was no stranger to the GRAMMY stage. The rapper had already taken home six gramophones, including two for Best Rap Album (for 2004's The College Dropout and 2005's Late Registration). But his third win in the category was perhaps the most meaningful yet.

West's 2008 Best Rap Album win served as a tribute to his late mother, Donda, who had passed away in November 2007 — three months before the 50th GRAMMY Awards. After acknowledging the support and prayers he had received from his fans and peers, Ye offered a heartfelt homage to his mom.

"I know you're really proud of me right now, and I know you wouldn't want me to stop, and you want me to be the number one artist in the world," the rapper — who had "MAMA" etched into his hairdo for the ceremony — said. "And mama, all I'ma do is keep making you proud."