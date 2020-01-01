GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Donna Summer Win Best Female R&B Vocal Performance For "Last Dance" In 1979

Disco queen Donna Summer is no stranger to the GRAMMY stage, having been nominated for 18 total awards and winning five over the course of her illustrious career. In 1979, at the 21st GRAMMY Awards, Summer took home her first golden gramophone (Best R&B Vocal Performance) for the glittering single "Last Dance," which was written to soundtrack the 1978 film Thank God It's Friday.

For the latest edition of GRAMMY Rewind, relive Summer's special moment below:

Draped in a black and gold dress, Summer breathlessly accepted her award, thanking songwriter Paul Jabara.

In addition to Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, "Last Dance" also won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song and peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The next year, Summer won Best Rock Vocal Performance for "Hot Stuff."

