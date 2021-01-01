GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Kacey Musgraves Win The GRAMMY For Best Country Album In 2014

At press time, the world is waiting with bated breath for the follow-up to Golden Hour.

At the 61st GRAMMY Awards, Kacey Musgraves' 2018 masterpiece won GRAMMYs for Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance ("Butterflies") and Best Country Song ("Space Cowboy").

Until then, turn back the clock to 2014 and watch the luminous singer/songwriter win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album for Same Trailer Different Park, her debut album that put her on the map with incisive classics like "Merry Go 'Round," "Blowin' Smoke" and "Follow Your Arrow."

In the newest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch Musgraves accept the golden gramophone with panache and give a heartfelt speech of thanks in response.

Check out the throwback clip above and click here to enjoy more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.

