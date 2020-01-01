GRAMMY Rewind: Jennifer Lopez (In The Green Versace Dress) & David Duchovny Present Best R&B Album At The 2000 GRAMMYs

On Feb. 23, 2000, stars filled Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to close out the last century with a celebration of the best in music from its final year. The 42nd GRAMMY Awards was filled with big moments, including Santana sweeping the night with eight golden gramophones for Supernatural and then-emerging pop princess Christina Aguilera winning Best New Artist.

Yet one of the most talked about moments from the evening was Jennifer Lopez's now-iconic plunging green Versace dress. To celebrate the legendary J.Lo on her 51st birthday today (July 24), for the latest GRAMMY Rewind, we revisit this day she took our breath away, as she presented the first GRAMMY of the night with actor David Duchovny.

Another GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Jennifer Lopez Crown Marc Anthony 2016 Latin GRAMMY Person Of The Year

On duty to present the award for Best R&B Album (which went to TLC for FanMail), the pair entered the stage to raucous cheers applause. "The X-Files" star noted it was the first time in five or six years he was sure no one was looking at him. He added that he'd always wanted to meet the Six Million Dollar Woman.

"Well, I'm not bionic. I'm real," the singer/dancer/actor joked.

Then it must be something in the water, because the "I'm Real" singer revisited an updated version of dress on the Versace runway last fall, turning heads and breaking the internet yet again. This prompted Google to confirm that the creation of Google Images was directly birthed from countless people searching for images of J.Lo in her much-buzzed about 2000 GRAMMYs fashion win.

Watch Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Deliver Dazzling Halftime Show At Super Bowl 2020

In a video shared to her YouTube channel on April 2019, she shared how the memorable fashion choice came together the day of the show because she was busy filming "The Wedding Planner." Her stylist was limited to a few options because of the timing and advised against wearing the Versace number because several people, including Donatella Versace herself, had already worn it, but Lopez knew it was "the one."

Also at the 2000 GRAMMYs, Lopez received her first nomination—Best Dance Recording for "Let's Get Loud," from her stellar 1999 debut album, On The 6.

Happy birthday, eternal icon J.Lo!