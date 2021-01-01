GRAMMY Rewind: DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Win For 1991 Bop "Summertime"

For the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, we celebrate legendary hip-hop producer DJ Jazzy Jeff's birthday (Jan. 22) by revisiting his and Will Smith's win for their sunny 1991 bop, "Summertime" at the 34th GRAMMY Awards in 1992.

Below, watch Jeff accept the award on behalf of the dynamic pair, looking cool in a boxy black suit with a colorful lapel and coordinating purple shirt and small, dark sunglasses to top it off.

"Summertime" was crowned Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group and earned the rap duo known as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince their second career GRAMMY win. The vibey, laid-back track was the lead single from their fourth studio album, Homebase.

They earned their first GRAMMY at the 31st GRAMMY Awards in 1989, winning Best Rap Performance for "Parents Just Don't Understand," from their second studio album, He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper.

