GRAMMY Rewind: Watch A 'Humbled' Alicia Keys Win Song Of The Year For "Fallin'" In 2002

On Feb. 27, Alicia Keys celebrates the 20th anniversary of the biggest GRAMMY night of her career. The 15-time winner took home five gramophones at her first GRAMMY Awards (where she was the night's biggest winner), but it was seemingly her Song Of The Year win for "Fallin'" that meant the most.

"Whoa, whoa," were the first words out of Keys' mouth upon taking the stage. "You don't know how much this humbles me."

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch the then 21-year-old R&B star share some words of wisdom, then be left speechless as she accepts her award.